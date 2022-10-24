Prepare to step into the Quantum Realm!

Following the release of 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd, is reprising his role as the titular Avenger for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The film was first announced in 2019 and since then, we've gotten several details about what's to come.

Not only will the sequel mark the first film of Phase Five of the MCU, but it will also introduce Kang the Conqueror, who is set to serve as the "next big cross-movie villain" for the MCU.

From the returning cast to the upcoming release date, here's everything to know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about?

Marvel Studios

The upcoming film follows Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), along with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), as they are transported to the Quantum Realm.

As the characters go on their adventure, they begin "interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible," according to an official synopsis from Marvel.

Who is in the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Marvel Studios

Rudd, Lilly, Douglass and Pfeiffer are all slated to reprise their roles from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Randall Park will also return as Jimmy Woo after previously playing the FBI agent in the Ant-Man and the Wasp and the Disney+ series WandaVision.

The film will also feature some new stars. Kathryn Newton is set to play the adult version of Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang, who was previously played by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame. Bill Murray is also playing an undisclosed role in the movie and appears in the recent trailer.

Additionally, Jonathan Majors will be playing the MCU's new big bad, Kang the Conqueror. Majors previously played an alternate-timeline variant of the character, He Who Remains, on Disney+'s Loki.

Who is directing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

The film is being directed by Peyton Reed, who previously helmed the first two Ant-Man films.

Who is writing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

The film's script is being written by Jeff Loveness, who is best known for his work on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Rick and Morty. Loveness is also slated to write the script for ​​Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Is there a trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

After showing the film's trailer to attendees at D23 in September, Marvel publicly shared the official trailer on Oct. 24, which shows the first introduction of Kang the Conqueror as he tries to make a deal with Ant-Man.

Is there a poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Marvel Studios

Marvel shared the first poster for the film the same day they dropped the teaser trailer, which shows Kang holding what appears to be Ant-Man and Wasp in his hand.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be released?

The film is slated to hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023, and will mark the first film in Phase Five of the MCU.