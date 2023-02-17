How to Watch 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', Including When It Will Likely Be on Disney+

Here's everything to know about how to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 09:30 AM
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
Photo: Marvel Studios

The MCU's Phase 5 is kicking off with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Starring Paul Raud as the titular superhero, the Marvel film follows Ant-Man and co. as they go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm. In addition to setting up the Multiverse Saga, the film also includes the introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who serves as the new big bad for the MCU.

"In very generalized terms, as you see in Quantumania, it's about setting up the big overarching thread that will go through the next phases," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told EW.

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across 5 and 6. But we're gearing up," he continued. "People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for."

Following the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, the film has already received rave reviews for the storyline and Majors' performance.

If you're hoping to tune into the film, here's everything you need to know about how to watch, including when it will likely be available to stream.

When did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release in theaters?

The film was originally slated to be released on July 28, 2023, but last year Marvel said the film was "further along in the production process" than expected (according to Deadline); as a result, it swapped release dates with The Marvels starring Brie Larson and hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

How long is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's theatrical release window?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Disney gave a handful of its films a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release. However, that window has shifted quite a bit with recent Marvel releases.

Though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on Disney+ 47 days after its theatrical release, Marvel's latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was released on Disney+ 82 days after a theatrical release.

Where will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be available to stream?

As with previous Marvel releases, Disney+ will be the official streaming home for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In fact, the streamer has already linked the film up on its official site. The film will also be available to rent on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be on Disney+?

Disney+ hasn't confirmed when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available to stream on the platform. However, the first two Ant-Man films are available to stream on Disney+ right now.

Related Articles
Ant-Man
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' First Reactions Praise Jonathan Majors' 'Menacing' Villain
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Look Out for the Little Guy by Scott Lang
Marvel Is Actually Publishing a Fictional Scott Lang Memoir from 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Ant-Man
Everything to Know About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'
angela bassett
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Is Now Available to Stream on Disney+
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Marvel Studios
'Loki' Season 2: Everything to Know
Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth
Everything to Know About 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Dylan Michael Douglas, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Douglas Joined by Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and Son Dylan at 'Ant-Man 3' Premiere
Evangeline Lilly attends the Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania world premiere
Evangeline Lilly Says She Gets 'Major Cool Points' From Her Kids Playing The Wasp in 'Ant-Man'
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd on the YouTube Clips He Watches to Cheer Up: 'I'll Go Down Rabbit Holes Like Everybody'
Paul Rudd attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Paul Rudd Offered Chris Evans Advice on Being Sexiest Man Alive: 'There's a Lot You Have to Live Up To'
Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"
Paul Rudd Says His Kids 'Don't Care' He's' Ant-Man' : 'Nor Should They'
Men’s Health March 2023 issue cover + portraits feat. Paul Rudd: photo credit: Carter Smith for Men’s Health**
Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Much Harder' to Get in Shape for New 'Ant-Man' Movie Than Previous Films
Paul Rudd rollout
Paul Rudd Recalls Emotional Lesson Late Father Taught Him: 'It Was a Major Moment to Have with My Dad'