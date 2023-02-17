How to Watch 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', Including When It Will Likely Be on Disney+

The MCU's Phase 5 is kicking off with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Starring Paul Raud as the titular superhero, the Marvel film follows Ant-Man and co. as they go on a new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm. In addition to setting up the Multiverse Saga, the film also includes the introduction of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who serves as the new big bad for the MCU.

"In very generalized terms, as you see in Quantumania, it's about setting up the big overarching thread that will go through the next phases," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told EW.

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across 5 and 6. But we're gearing up," he continued. "People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for."

Following the movie's premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, the film has already received rave reviews for the storyline and Majors' performance.

If you're hoping to tune into the film, here's everything you need to know about how to watch, including when it will likely be available to stream.

When did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release in theaters?

The film was originally slated to be released on July 28, 2023, but last year Marvel said the film was "further along in the production process" than expected (according to Deadline); as a result, it swapped release dates with The Marvels starring Brie Larson and hit theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

How long is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's theatrical release window?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Disney gave a handful of its films a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release. However, that window has shifted quite a bit with recent Marvel releases.

Though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on Disney+ 47 days after its theatrical release, Marvel's latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was released on Disney+ 82 days after a theatrical release.

Where will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be available to stream?

As with previous Marvel releases, Disney+ will be the official streaming home for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In fact, the streamer has already linked the film up on its official site. The film will also be available to rent on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.

When will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania be on Disney+?

Disney+ hasn't confirmed when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be available to stream on the platform. However, the first two Ant-Man films are available to stream on Disney+ right now.