Ant Anstead Confirms Holiday 'Plans' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Despite 'Busy' Schedules

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host already spent Thanksgiving with girlfriend Renée Zellweger and his 2-year-old son Hudson

Ant Anstead will share some holiday festivities with Renée Zellweger.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 42, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming Christmas season and revealed that "there are plans" for him to spend time with Zellweger, 52, however, nothing is set in stone because they are "both very busy."

Anstead told the outlet that he's still looking forward to this Christmas because it will be different from last year's holiday when the pandemic left him unable to be with all his kids.

Anstead is dad to son Hudson, 2, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack. He also has two children from his first marriage, daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15.

"Hudson and me had a very intimate Christmas last year and so much has happened in that year," Anstead said. "I have got a new home. This will be my first Christmas in my new home. The borders have opened, so all of the kids are together. You know, they haven't physically seen Hudson since, I think, he was 12 weeks old."

"So I'm so excited about this Christmas, and I love Christmas," he added to the outlet.

Though he didn't provide many details about Zellweger making an appearance with his family, earlier this week, Anstead shared a look at one of his Christmas tree ornaments for the holiday: A red car with two cartoon people in the window, one labeled "Ant" and the other "Renée," for girlfriend Zellweger. Both are wearing Santa hats, and a tree strapped to the top of the car reads "Laguna Beach."

Last month, Zellweger, 52, joined Anstead and his son Hudson for Thanksgiving.

The couple took Hudson to a New Orleans Saints football game, where the automotive expert snapped a sweet photo of the actress holding his son as they cheered on the home team.

Anstead met Zellweger on the set of his Discovery+ show in early June. The pair began dating shortly thereafter, making their first public appearance as a couple in August and going Instagram official with their relationship a month later.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Zellweger also loves getting to know Anstead's young son.