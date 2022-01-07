Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spotted Together for First Time in over a Month in Laguna Beach

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host previously said he and his girlfriend had planned to spend the holidays together despite being "very busy"

Renee Zellweger is spotted together with boyfriend Ant Anstead for the first time in over a month in Laguna Beach, California.

New year, same love!

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted Friday together for the first time in over a month while walking their dogs in Laguna Beach, California.

Both Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, donned some casual athleisure for the outing. The Judy star tied her outfit together with her perennial fave burnt orange Texas Longhorns hat and a similar-colored pair of sneakers.

Anstead and Zellweger began dating in 2021, a short time after meeting on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in early June. The couple made their first public appearance together in August.

The couple spent lots of time together after confirming their romance, including a period in New Orleans, where Zellweger was filming The Thing About Pam.

A short time later, Anstead and Zellweger celebrated Thanksgiving at a New Orleans Saints football game with Anstead's 2-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack. (He also has two children from his first marriage to ex-wife Louise Anstead: daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15.)

In early December, Anstead confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he and Zellweger had plans to celebrate the holidays together despite both being "very busy" with their respective schedules. For Anstead, it was also his first Christmas with all three of his kids in two years.

"I have got a new home. This will be my first Christmas in my new home," Anstead said at the time. "The borders have opened, so all of the kids are together. You know, they haven't physically seen Hudson since, I think, he was 12 weeks old. So I'm so excited about this Christmas."

That same month, Anstead debuted a special new Christmas ornament for his girlfriend: A red car with two cartoon people in the window — one labeled "Ant" and the other "Renée" — wearing Santa hats with a tree reading "Laguna Beach" strapped to the top of the car.

In September, an insider told PEOPLE that Zellweger was spending "a lot of time with Ant in Laguna Beach" and is bonding with his son Hudson.