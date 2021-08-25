Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spotted Sharing a Romantic Kiss as He Lifts Her in His Arms

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger's love is just like the movies!

The British TV host, 42, was spotted sweeping the Oscar-winning actress, 52, off her feet, carrying her in his arms as the couple shared a kiss on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both were dressed casually for the sweet moment, which came after Anstead wrapped up a soccer game in Orange County, California. Zellweger donned black Converse sneakers, grey pants, a jacket and hat, while Anstead was in a blue t-shirt, shorts and soccer cleats.

News of their relationship broke in June, days after PEOPLE confirmed the Wheeler Dealers star had finalized his divorce from Christina Haack, with whom he shares son Hudson, turning 2 next month. Anstead is also dad to son Archie, 14, and daughter Amelie, 17.

EXCLUSIVE: Renee Zellweger Gets Swept Off Her Feet for a Romantic Kiss by Beau Ant Anstead in Los Angeles Credit: TheImageDirect.com

RELATED GALLERY: New Celebrity Couples of 2021

The pair first met while filming Anstead's new show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which premiered Monday on Discovery+. In the first episode, the longtime automobile builder spent time with Zellweger as they worked together to restore two special cars as surprise gifts for Jerome and Jerald, brothers who acted as caregivers to Zellweger's late publicist Nanci Ryder during her battle with ALS.

After news of their romance broke, an entertainment source told PEOPLE that despite being an unlikely duo, Zellweger and Anstead bonded over common interests.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said at the time. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

"Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the source added.

EXCLUSIVE: Renee Zellweger Gets Swept Off Her Feet for a Romantic Kiss by Beau Ant Anstead in Los Angeles Credit: TheImageDirect.com

The couple made their first public appearance together at a gala event for Radford Motors in Santa Ana, California earlier this month, on Aug. 7.

"They are getting pretty serious about each other," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days later. "They're both busy with various projects and their careers, but they have a major attraction to each other."

The Judy actress has also gotten to know Anstead's youngest son Hudson during their time together.