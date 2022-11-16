Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's Relationship Timeline

After 10 years together, Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan have called it quits.

The former pair first met when they were both attending LaGuardia, a prestigious performing arts high school in New York City. They began dating in 2012 and were together for almost a decade. In November 2022, however, Komyshan confirmed that she and the West Side Story star had split.

While the couple had plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, Komyshan was right by Elgort's side as he shot to fame following his breakout role in The Fault in Our Stars and they were never shy when it came to packing on the PDA during red carpet appearances. They also frequently shared cute social media posts dedicated to one another in the early days of their romance.

Breakup rumors first surfaced in 2020, when Komyshan deleted most photos of the actor from her Instagram following allegations that Elgort had sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl — which he denied.

They continued to keep their romance off of social media and out of the public eye, save for a few public outings and a birthday serenade for Komyshan, before their eventual 2022 split.

From their initial meeting in high school to their breakup, here's everything to know about Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan's decade-long relationship.

2011: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan first meet

Komyshan recounted the story of how the pair first met at LaGuardia High School to Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something," she said, adding that she bumped into him on the street one day during her freshman year. "I didn't even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, 'Oh my god, that guy's so hot,' and she's like, 'Oh, that's Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia,' " she continued.

The actor then waited for her after school the next day and had their mutual friend introduce them.

2012: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan start dating

After their initial introduction, the pair "exchanged numbers and became friends" as Komyshan told Cosmopolitan. Ultimately, their friendship turned romantic the following year. "Then we started dating when I was at the end of sophomore year," she shared with the outlet.

October 10, 2012: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan make their first red carpet appearance

Elgort and Komyshan made their red carpet debut as a couple at a Target-hosted premiere of the film Falling For You at Terminal 5 in their hometown of N.Y.C.

June 2014: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan attend Paris Fashion Week together

Rindoff/Dufour/Getty

The pair jet-setted to Paris in late June 2014, where they were photographed at a number of fashion shows for Paris Fashion Week and on a romantic stroll through Paris' famous St-Ouen flea market.

February 14, 2015: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan celebrate Valentine's Day together

James Devaney/GC Images

Elgort and Komyshan got together for Valentine's Day 2015, which they celebrated by cozying up courtside at a basketball game at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

February 18, 2015: Ansel Elgort talks about monogamy and what he looks for in a relationship

A few days later, Elgort opened up about his stance on monogamy during an interview with ELLE.

"I prefer being with a girlfriend longterm. I prefer to be with someone I can trust. I'm more into that," he said. "If you like someone and the sex is really good and you enjoy spending time together, why wouldn't you make that person your girlfriend? Why go around dating random girls and having terrible sex when you can be with someone you really like?"

Later in the interview, he seemingly referenced his relationship with Komyshan saying, "But if you can find a girl who you can go to an EDM concert with, have a conversation with, who will sit on the couch and watch you play GTA [Grand Theft Auto] for three hours—and then you go to bed and have amazing sex? That should be your girlfriend."

March 14, 2016: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan kiss at the Allegiant premiere

Jim Spellman/WireImage

The couple didn't hide their affection on the red carpet, leaning in for a kiss ahead of the N.Y.C. premiere of Elgort's movie Allegiant, which is part of the Divergent series, in 2016.

February 6, 2017: Violetta Komyshan stars in Ansel Elgort's music video

The actor, who also sings and DJs under the name Ansolo, released a music video for his song "Thief" in 2017. The since-deleted clip features Elgort and Komyshan stripping down in the bedroom before sudsing up in the bath together.

June 14, 2017: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan attend the Baby Driver premiere

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Komyshan showed support for her boyfriend at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Baby Driver. The pair shared a sweet smooch at the event, which was held at the Ace Hotel.

December 11, 2017: Violetta Komyshan opens up about her relationship with Ansel Elgort

The dancer revealed that Elgort is a gold star Instagram boyfriend in a December 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan. "He takes a lot of my photos. He really knows when I look genuinely happy and beautiful," she explained. "His dad's a photographer, and [Ansel] really learned how to use a camera growing up. He knows my light, he knows everything. He could just be my personal photographer and he'd be great at it because he's so good."

She added that when it comes to any negative attention she's received on social media for dating the actor, she's learned to "just stay away from that."

"It's more positive than negative," she continued. "Maybe in the beginning when he first started posting [photos of] me on his Instagram, people would be like, 'Who's this girl, blah blah blah?' But now they're like, 'I'm so jealous, but you guys are so cute!' "

March 4, 2018: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan make their Oscars debut

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The pair dressed to the nines for the 2018 Academy Awards. Komyshan looked elegant in a slightly sheer, strapless dress alongside Elgort, who wore a velvet, green tuxedo jacket. They also shared a kiss on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

January 8, 2019: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan celebrate the New Year in Hawaii

Elgort and Komyshan kicked off 2019 with a tropical trip, heading to Hawaii for a few days.

September 29, 2019: Ansel Elgort says he's still looking for "a lot more love"

George Pimentel/Getty

While speaking to The Times, Elgort walked back his previous remarks on monogamy and discussed his open relationship with Komyshan, sharing that in the next few years he'd like "to find a lot more love."

The Goldfinch star clarified that he was looking for an emotional connection, rather than a physical one, noting that he and Komyshan were on the same page.

"It doesn't need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend," he said. "I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off."

2019: Violetta Komyshan helps Ansel Elgort prepare for West Side Story

The actor revealed to PEOPLE that his ballerina girlfriend gave him some helpful dance tips while he filmed the 2021 Steven Spielberg adaption of West Side Story. ​​"Sometimes I show her my first position or my releve and she says, 'You're rolling back on your foot,' something like that,' " Elgort said.

January 5, 2020: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan attend the Golden Globes

Michael Kovac/Getty

The pair made their last pre-pandemic red carpet appearance at the 2020 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, where they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand.

June 20, 2020: Ansel Elgort denies sexual assault allegations

In June 2020, a woman named Gabby alleged in a since-deleted post that Elgort had sexually assaulted her in 2014 when she was 17 years old. She also alleged that he tried to solicit nude photos from her and asked to have a threesome.

Elgort denied the allegations on Instagram, in a post that he has since taken down.

"I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone," he wrote.

At the time, Komyshan deleted most photos of the actor from her Instagram, sparking rumors that the pair had split amid the allegations.

November 29, 2021: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan attend the premiere of West Side Story

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair dispelled breakup rumors when they returned to the red carpet for the N.Y.C premiere of West Side Story.

A few weeks later, they stepped out again, for the musical's L.A. premiere in early December.

January 21, 2022: Ansel Elgort serenades Violetta Komyshan for her birthday

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

To mark Komyshan's 26th birthday, the Golden Globe nominee serenaded her in front of their friends during her Burlesque-themed party at N.Y.C. hotspot The Nines.

"Happy birthday @violetta!!!" Elgort captioned a since-deleted video of the moment.

May 3, 2022: Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan attend a Met Gala afterparty

After several months of flying under the radar, the pair quickly followed an April 2022 appearance at the opening night of Funny Girl on Broadway with a night out at Casa Cipriani's Met Gala afterparty in N.Y.C. However, Elgort walked the Met Gala red carpet solo earlier in the evening.

August 2022: Ansel Elgort kisses a mystery woman in Italy

Photos published by TMZ showed the actor kissing a woman who was not Komyshan in Italy, prompting split speculation.

November 16, 2022: Violetta Komyshan confirms split with Ansel Elgort

During an interview with E! News, Komyshan confirmed that she and Elgort had broken up. When asked about the single life, the dancer replied, "I think it's fun." She continued, "I'm 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that — on yourself." Elgort has not commented on the breakup publicly yet.