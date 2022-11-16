Ansel Elgort's Longtime Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Confirms Breakup

Ansel Elgort and longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan have called it quits.

At the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime opening event at the Brooklyn Museum Tuesday, Komyshan, 26, confirmed to E! News that she and the Fault in Our Stars actor, 28, have broken up, telling the outlet she is now "single."

"I think it's fun," Komyshan said when asked about the single life.

The professional ballerina added that she thinks single women should "focus on your work and your passions" when asked for advice for other singles. "I'm 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that — on yourself," she said.

Komyshan joined Elgort on the red carpet for the premiere of West Side Story in November 2021.

In January, the actor shared a video on Instagram of himself serenading Komyshan among their friends at The Nines during her burlesque-themed birthday celebration, which also took the group to Balthazar and The Slipper Room. In August, TMZ published photos of Elgort kissing a mystery woman while at a beach in Italy.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Elgort and Komyshan's relationship dated back to their days at LaGuardia High School, the prestigious performing arts school in New York City.

"I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something," Komyshan revealed in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan. "[One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn't even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, 'Oh my God, that guy's so hot,' and she's like, 'Oh, that's Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.' "

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The dancer added that she thought he actually liked her friend, but she knew there was a spark between them when he waited for her after school the following day. After getting to know each other, they started dating at the end of her sophomore year.

As a ballerina, Komyshan piqued Elgort's interest immediately. The actor said of his high school sweetheart in ELLE's March 2015 issue, "If you're like me and you love dancers, you just have to walk up to the eighth floor and you can get one."

Elgort was accused of sexual assault in June 2020. He denied the allegations in a statement shared on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted.