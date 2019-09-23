Ansel Elgort Slams Critics for Negative Reviews of The Goldfinch: The Movie 'Moved' My Mom

Ansel Elgort is taking aim at film critics for their negative reviews on The Goldfinch.

The actor shared his thoughts on his Instagram Story over the weekend to defend the adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt which has bombed at the box office with a total of $5.5 million worldwide since its release on Sept. 13. The film had a budget of $45 million.

“Critics are usually really great writers and they have to kind of choose a side,” Elgort said in the video. “They decided that pointing out everything wrong with the film is the best way to write their reviews, their articles. They are all great articles, too. All the bad reviews are well written but there is a lot of good in the film, too.”

He continued, “The film does work and the people who see it enjoy it and are moved by it. The most important person it moved for me was my mother, and she’s not moved by all of my films. She really liked this one, which made me really like it, too.”

“So it’s still in theaters, take your mom,” Elgort added.

The film follows a 13-year-old boy, Theodore Decker (Elgort) when his mother is killed by a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of art. He keeps a piece of artwork from that day, a painting of a goldfinch, as he experiences loss, love and grief.

Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Finn Wolfhard, Jeffrey Wright and Ashleigh Cummings also star in the film.

It’s received a 26 percent rotten score by critics on Rotten Tomatoes alongside an overall 75 percent audience score. Peter Travers of Rolling Stone wrote, “This cinematic assault on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer prize winner misuses gifted actors (Kidman, Elgort, Paulson) to reduce the book to truncated rubble and create a botch job for the ages.”

Elgort has several projects in the works such as Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, which opens in theaters in 2020.

The Goldfinch is currently in theaters.