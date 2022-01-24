Ansel Elgort Serenades Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan on Piano During Her Burlesque Birthday Party
Ansel Elgort treated friends to a very intimate performance over the weekend.
The Golden Globe nominee, 27, serenaded his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan on Friday for her burlesque-themed 26th birthday celebration, which took them to several New York City hotspots.
After their friends sang Komyshan "Happy Birthday" at The Nines, they gathered around the piano and Elgort crooned for the birthday girl. "Happy birthday @violetta!!!" he captioned a video of the moment.
Elgort wore a classic black suit for the occasion while Komyshan wore a black leather strapless corset with a matching skirt, featuring a thigh-high laced leg slit, revealing her black stockings and matching stilettos.
The couple took a lime green Maserati out for a night on the town, which also included stops at Balthazar and The Slipper Room. Komyshan posted the invitation for the festivities, which were appropriately dubbed "Violetta's Burlesque."
Elgort's romance with the ballerina goes back to their time at the prestigious performing arts institution Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.
The West Side Story star previously walked the red carpet with Komyshan for the movie musical's premiere in November, after revealing to PEOPLE that she helped him fine-tune his dance skills for the Steven Spielberg-helmed remake.
"Sometimes I show her my first position or my releve and she says, 'You're rolling back on your foot,' something like that," Elgort said in 2019.
He starred in the film as Tony, the role originally played by Richard Beymer in the 1961 feature adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's 1957 Broadway musical. Rachel Zegler took the reins from Natalie Wood as his romantic lead Maria.
Elgort was accused of sexual assault in June 2020. He denied the allegations in a statement shared on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted.
West Side Story in now in theaters.