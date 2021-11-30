Ansel Elgort Attends West Side Story Premiere with Longtime Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan

Ansel Elgort and his high school sweetheart walked the red carpet together at the New York City premiere of West Side Story, in which he plays Tony opposite Rachel Zegler as Maria

Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan enjoyed a stylish date night Monday.

The pair attended the New York City premiere of his new movie-musical West Side Story, walking the red carpet together at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center. Elgort, 27, plays the lead role of Tony in the remake opposite Rachel Zegler as Maria, two star-crossed lovers on opposite sides of a forbidden romance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Back in 2019, Elgort told PEOPLE that Komyshan, who is a trained dancer, helped him prepare for West Side Story. "Sometimes I show her my first position or my relevé and she says, 'You're rolling back on your foot,' something like that," he shared at the time.

Elgort and Komyshan's relationship dates back to their days at LaGuardia, the prestigious performing arts high school in New York City.

"I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something," Komyshan revealed in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan. "[One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn't even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, 'Oh my God, that guy's so hot,' and she's like, 'Oh, that's Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.' "

ansel elgort, Violetta Komyshan Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The dancer added that she thought he actually liked her friend, but she knew there was a spark between them when he waited for her after school the following day. After getting to know each other, they started dating at the end of her sophomore year.

As a ballerina, Komyshan piqued Elgort's interest immediately. The actor said of his high school sweetheart in ELLE's March 2015 issue, "If you're like me and you love dancers, you just have to walk up to the eighth floor and you can get one."

"I like strong women. Physical women. My dad photographed a lot of beautiful dancers. My mom was a dancer," he added at the time. "I love when a girl is like, 'I can't hang out. I have to go to class.' And I go pick her up and she's all sweaty in a leotard with her hair in a bun. That's the hottest thing ever."

Elgort was accused of sexual assault in June 2020. He denied the allegations in a statement shared on his Instagram account, which has since been deleted.