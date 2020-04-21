Ansel Elgort Posts Eye-Popping Nude Photo to Drive People to Donate to Coronavirus Health Workers

Image zoom Ansel Elgort/Instagram

Ansel Elgort is giving people a little incentive to donate to charity.

The 26-year-old actor posted an almost-nude photo of himself in the shower, in which he’s only covering his private parts with his hand, alongside a witty caption telling people to follow the link in his bio to follow a subscription service called OnlyFans.

Typically the service is a way for influencers, celebrities or people of note to offer exclusive content for their fans at a price, with Elgort maybe poking fun at the site’s reputation for hosting porn stars.

But instead of linking to the site, Elgort’s bio instead leads to a GoFundMe raising money for Brooklyn For Life!, an initiative that buys meals from local Brooklyn restaurants to feed healthcare workers around the borough.

The page says the initiative delivers 2,500 meals daily to workers on the frontline from a rotating list of 38 small restaurants, all thanks to donations from people.

Brooklyn for Life!’s GoFundMe has received over $193,000 donations so far.

Elgort is no stranger to posting skin-bearing pictures on Instagram. Last summer, the actor posted 17 shirtless selfies on Instagram in a row. The shots all showed Elgort from all angles, including mirror pictures.

Only the first image had a caption, which read, “Is this how the cool kids post now.”

“Pls, what are you doing, I am overwhelmed, it’s late blink twice if you’re okay,” one follower wrote on his 13th selfie of the night.

There was little time for followers to process as each photo quickly followed the other, flooding their newsfeeds in a span of 10 minutes with Elgort’s pouty face shown from several different angles. One Instagram user wrote, “sir you’re pulling an 80 in a 25 i’m gonna have to ask you to slow down.”

“Your not hacked right?! This is u posting these photos?” one follower commented on a selfie. Another asked, “are you hacked or something?”

