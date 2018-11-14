Matt Bomer Helps Ansel Elgort Uncover His Double Life in New Clip from Sci-Fi Drama Jonathan

Ansel Elgort is leading a unique double life in his upcoming film Jonathan.

The 24-year-old actor stars as Jonathan and John, two brothers who live very separately lives — within the same body.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, Jonathan hires a private investigator Ross Craine, played by Matt Bomer, to look into John’s life.

“When they told me you were both the client and the mark I thought, ‘So what?’ I’ve seen weirder. What are you?” Craine asks Jonathan.

Ignoring his question, Jonathan asks, “Can I see the report?”

Matt Bomer in Jonathan

Unfazed, Craine says, “You’re the customer but you lead one boring life.”

Craine begins to details John’s routine — while believing him to be solely Jonathan — listing what time he leaves for work and when he goes home.

“Any nights there I did anything different?” Jonathan asks.

“On Friday, you left work a few minutes early at 1:26 a.m,” Craine explains. “Instead of heading home like you usually do, you went home to the Rialto Bar where you sat, had two beers until your girlfriend finished her shift.”

Caught by surprise, Jonathan asks, “Girlfriend?”

“Well if she’s your sister I’m calling the cops,” Craine says.

Jonathan, also starring Suki Waterhouse and Patricia Clarkson, opens in theaters and on VOD Nov. 16.