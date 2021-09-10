Ansel Elgort Steps Out for First Public Appearance Since January 2020 to Support Dad Arthur

Ansel Elgort has made a rare public appearance — his first in over a year and a half.

On Thursday, the Baby Driver star, 27, attended the Daily Front Row's 2021 Fashion Media Awards in New York City to support his dad, photographer Arthur Elgort, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

For the special occasion, Elgort donned a grey blazer and shorts, paired with simple black shoes and dress socks. He sat with Arthur, 81, and his mom, Grethe Barrett Holby, a theatre producer, stage director and choreographer.

The actor last stepped out for a public event in January 2020, first at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5 and then, a few weeks later, at a Knicks game in New York.

Ansel Elgort (L) and Grethe Barrett Holby Ansel Elgort (L) and Grethe Barrett Holby | Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

His Thursday appearance is also his first since he was accused of sexual assault in June 2020. At the time, a Twitter user named Gabby shared a now-deleted post accusing Elgort of assaulting her in 2014, when she was 17. She also alleged that he tried to solicit nude photos from her and asked to have a threesome. Elgort denied the allegations in a statement shared on his Instagram account, which has also been deleted.

Elgort's latest project, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation, is set to hit theaters on December 10, 2021.

He stars as Tony opposite Rachel Zegler's Maria in the upcoming film, which follows the rivalry between two New York City street gangs, as well as the love affair between Tony and Maria that is woven throughout the movie.

Ansel Elgort Ansel Elgort at The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards | Credit: Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Back in 2019, Elgort opened up about the process of making the movie, calling it "magical."

"It's been a dream working with the best people in the business," he told Entertainment Tonight. "We're having a lot of fun and pushing ourselves. It's been really great."

He also gushed over Spielberg's new take on the classic musical, which itself is based on Williams Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.