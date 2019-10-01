Ansel Elgort Wants 'More Love' Despite Having a Girlfriend: 'It Doesn't Need to Be Sexual'

Ansel Elgort has some open views on love.

The 25-year-old actor sat down with The Times to discuss his recent role in The Goldfinch where he opened about aspects of his personal life that he hopes to explore in the coming years.

“I’d like to have done a few plays and performed my music,” he said to the outlet before adding, “I’d also like to find a lot more love.”

Elgort, who has been dating his high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan since 2012, clarified that the love he is talking about is based on an emotional connection.

“It doesn’t need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend,” he explained. “I think we’ve been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.”

The Baby Driver star went on to say that he’s already fallen in love with many of his male friends, and even his Fault in Our Stars and Divergent costar Shailene Woodley. However, the love he feels for those individuals isn’t based on sexual desire, he shared.

“I’m in love with a bunch of my male friends who I’m not interested in having sex with, so why can’t I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?” he asked. “I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great.”

He added that he knows in some instances a sexual connection may be inevitable, saying, “there will probably be some sort of chemical thing at some point that you can’t help, but you just have to be disciplined and not be a f******… we’re primitive beings.”

Elgort and Komyshan have been dating ever since they met at the performing arts high school LaGuardia in New York City, though they did briefly break things off in 2014, citing the actor’s busy schedule. Five months later, they were back together, with the actor saying he needed “love” in his life.

“I was doing OK,” Elgort told Details in their March 2015 issue of being single, according to E! News. “But I knew something was missing, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s love.’”

While Elgort may want to explore emotional connections with people in the future, in 2015 he admitted to Elle that he was a one-woman type of guy.

“I prefer being with a girlfriend long-term,” he had said at the time. “I prefer to be with someone I can trust. I’m more into that.”

