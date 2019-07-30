Ansel Elgort Has Read the Baby Driver 2 Script — and Thinks 'It's Gonna Happen'

Ansel Elgort‘s Baby might be hitting the streets again sometime in the future.

The star of Edgar Wright’s 2017 hit Baby Driver revealed that he has seen a script for a potential sequel. The original movie starred Elgort alongside Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez and Lily James.

“Yes, he has shared it with me,” Elgort, 25, told MTV News of the sequel’s script. “Yes, I think it’s gonna happen, I think there’ll be a Baby Driver 2. It has a different title actually, you’re gonna have to ask Edgar that though.”

Wright himself has alluded to the possibility of a sequel twice before, including in the days after Elgort’s interview picked up steam.

In a Twitter Q&A, Wright answered a fan’s ask for updates on the movie, which ended in a hopeful way as Elgort’s Baby is reunited with James’ Debora after a stint in prison.

“We hope to make it real soon if all the planets align…” Wright wrote.

The movie was a box office hit, making over $107.8 million domestically and a total of $226.9 worldwide. It also holds a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned three Oscar nominations: Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Editing.

The movie also served as one of Spacey’s last credits before sexual harassment allegations drove him out of the spotlight. Actor Jon Benthal, who also appeared in the film, said Spacey was “a bit of a bully” on set.

The actor told SiriusXM, “I just remember losing a ton of respect for him,” when asked to discuss their time working together on the summer hit.

“I remember being on that set and I remember him really rubbing me the wrong way,” recalled Bernthal. “And it’s funny, anybody who I was working with at the time, and people in my life remember me saying it and a lot of people reached out to me when that happened.”

The actor, 41, explained that he was a longtime fan of Spacey, revealing that as a young theater actor he saw the House of Cards star perform in a production of The Iceman Cometh in London. “[It was] unbelievable sort of transformative experience in my life watching what he did and he was one of my favorite actors,” said Bernthal.

“The kind of man he was when I saw him, working with, made me lose all respect for him and I was enormously disappointed,” said Bernthal of finally working alongside Spacey in the 2017 film.

He further elaborated, “Going onto that set and working with him, I wasn’t there much and I wasn’t really in a situation to judge, but when I was there he really rubbed me the wrong way. I thought he was a bit of a bully… I didn’t really care for the way he was behaving toward some of the other people on set.”

Elgort is currently filming Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.