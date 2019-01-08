A Shirtless Ansel Elgort and His Girlfriend Enjoy Romantic Beach Walk in Hawaii

From high-school sweethearts to A-lists celebs on vacation!

Ansel Elgort brought Violetta Komyshan to Hawaii, where the couple enjoyed a walk on the beach with their arms around each other earlier this week.

For the occasion, the Baby Driver star, 24, who’s bleached his hair, wore simple blank swim trunks, and the ballerina showed off her toned abs in a striped blue and white, high-waisted bikini. They were both smiling ear to ear as they dipped their toes in the water.

Ansel Elgort and girlfriend

Long before they were strolling down awards show red carpets hand in hand, the pair’s relationship dates back to their days at LaGuardia, the prestigious performing arts high school in New York City.

Ansel Elgort and girlfriend

“I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something,” Komyshan revealed during a Dec. 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan. “[One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive. I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh, that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.’”

The dancer added that she thought he actually liked her friend, but she knew there was a spark between them when he waited for her after school the following day. After getting to know each other, they started dating at the end of her sophomore year.