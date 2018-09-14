Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, Married 26 Years, Have Date Night at Life Itself Premiere

Even Hollywood legends make time for romance.

Warren Beatty supported Annette Bening on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Life Itself. The couple, who fell in love shooting 1991’s Bugsy and tied the knot in 1992, walked into the ArcLight Cinerama Dome arm in arm.

“He’s 21 years older than I am and we’ve always been at different stages of life,” Benning, 60, told the U.K.’s Times. “He’s got a lot of experience. But we’re very different in many ways. The crucial thing is that while we want many of the same things in life, we’ve thrived because we approach things very differently.”

Beatty, 81, always knew he would end up with the actress. After the two had lunch together in November 1990 while shooting Bugsy, he told director Barry Levin, “I love her, and I’m going to marry her.”

“I remember losing interest in the garlic chicken I was eating within 20 seconds,” Beatty, once known as one of Hollywood’s top bachelors, previously told PEOPLE. “And the garlic chicken had been very good.”

Now Benning and Beatty are the parents of four children: Stephen, 26, Benjamin, 24, Isabel, 21, and Ella, 18.

Life Itself, also starring Antonio Banderas, Oscar Isaac, Mandy Patinkin and Olivia Wilde, opens Sept. 21.