Annette Bening Says Warren Beatty Keeps Valentine's Gifts 'Economical' After 30 Years of Marriage

Warren Beatty likes to keep it simple on Valentine's Day.

Annette Bening appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to promote her new film Death on the Nile with director and costar Kenneth Branagh. Ahead of the annual romantic holiday, Bening shared how husband Beatty likes to celebrate Valentine's Day. The Hollywood couple celebrates 30 years of marriage in March.

"It's pretty no-pressure," she said of their Valentine's Day traditions. "... Valentine's is pretty low-key. He will generally make me like a little Valentine with just a little red felt pen and make a little heart. He's very economical in his message."

Bening added, "There's nothing to buy for him. He's one of those men, you cannot find anything that he.... So, no, it's usually something small; it's a little note, it's a flower, yeah."

Earlier this month, Bening, 63, told PEOPLE about her first impression of Beatty when they met: "He was incredibly intelligent. I remember thinking 'Wow, this guy is so smart and so sharp and funny, but more — just articulate.' "

"He was very talkative. He was very passionate about the movie that he was about to make. He had a lot to say — and he was charming, for sure," she recalled.

She and Beatty, 84, raised four kids together: Stephen, 30, Ben, 27, Isabel, 25, and Ella, 21. Having a family together, "was something I always wanted to do, ever since I was a little kid, the minute I could start babysitting, like 12 or 13, I was the neighborhood babysitter," Bening said. "It just always felt natural to me. Nothing comes close."

The Oscar nominee added of being an empty-nester, "Sometimes it's hard for me to let go and just remember, 'Oh, that's not my job anymore.' I'm so proud of these adult children, who aren't children, but they're my kids. They're all so different and they're all out there discovering themselves and their voices. We think we're there to teach them, and, of course, what we realize is that that they teach us everything."