Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo and The Kids Are All Right Cast to Reunite on Stars In The House

The kids are better than ever!

Annette Bening, Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo are reuniting to reflect on their time working on their 2010 film The Kids Are All Right on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The reunion will also include costars Mia Wasikowska and Josh Hutcherson and will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley on their daily series Stars in The House in support of The Actors Fund.

"Can't wait to see James and Seth again on Stars In The House to benefit The Actors Fund," Bening said. "Joining us will be my family from THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Hutcherson and Mia Wasikowska."

"We look forward to seeing each other and raising much-needed funds for the Fund's ongoing effort to provide COVID relief to our colleagues in show business all over the country who are out of work," Bening added.

The Kids Are All Right Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson Image zoom Credit: Mandalay Vision/Kobal/Shutterstock

The episode of the reunion will livestream on the Stars in The House YouTube channel and on StarsInTheHouse.com where fans will be able to ask questions live and donate to The Actors Fund.

The Kids Are All Right follows two children (Hutcherson and Wasikowska) conceived through artificial insemination, who bring their biological father (Ruffalo) to meet their mothers, married couple Nic (Bening) and Jules (Moore).

The movie was nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress for Bening and Best Actor for Ruffalo.

Bening won the Golden Globe Award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture-comedy or musical.