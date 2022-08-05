Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports

After a car crash that caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to a Los Angeles home, Anne Heche is reportedly in critical condition but expected to live

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Weekends Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography he got his professional start at OUT Magazine The Advocate and Teen Vogue and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 09:09 PM
Anne Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America award
Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/getty

Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized in critical condition after a car accident Friday in Los Angeles.

The Emmy Award winner, 53, was allegedly inside the blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire, according to TMZ.

KTLA and CBS News reported that the car is registered to an "Anne Heche," though PEOPLE has not independently confirmed if the actress was driving the vehicle.

A rep for Heche tells PEOPLE: "We don't have enough information yet to comment."

The Los Angeles Fire Department tells PEOPLE that the accident caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home, adding that the female driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Heche is reportedly intubated but expected to live, TMZ reported.

Sky5 footage shows that Heche appeared to be conscious and communicating with firefighters as she was put into the ambulance on a stretcher.

LAFD responded to the call at around 10:56 a.m., during which it took 59 firefighters around 65 minutes to extinguish the flame and extract the driver, according to a release.

"We really had a multifaceted incident here," LAFD Captain Erik Scott told KTLA. "We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had [a] car that erupted into fire, and then we had a home that had significant fire that is red tagged. It's at this point destroyed."

Witnesses told TMZ that Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex before she reversed and sped off, colliding with the nearby home shortly after.

Driving on Preston Way, a one-way street, Heche reportedly ran a stop sign at the Walgrove intersection and drove through some large privacy bushes before the car rested inside the house, according to KTLA.

