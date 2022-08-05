Anne Heche in Critical Condition After Fiery Car Crash Into L.A. Home: Reports

Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized in critical condition after a car accident Friday in Los Angeles.

The Emmy Award winner, 53, was allegedly inside the blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire, according to TMZ.

KTLA and CBS News reported that the car is registered to an "Anne Heche," though PEOPLE has not independently confirmed if the actress was driving the vehicle.

A rep for Heche tells PEOPLE: "We don't have enough information yet to comment."

The Los Angeles Fire Department tells PEOPLE that the accident caused "structural compromise" and "heavy fire" to the one-story home, adding that the female driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.

Heche is reportedly intubated but expected to live, TMZ reported.

Sky5 footage shows that Heche appeared to be conscious and communicating with firefighters as she was put into the ambulance on a stretcher.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LAFD responded to the call at around 10:56 a.m., during which it took 59 firefighters around 65 minutes to extinguish the flame and extract the driver, according to a release.

"We really had a multifaceted incident here," LAFD Captain Erik Scott told KTLA. "We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had [a] car that erupted into fire, and then we had a home that had significant fire that is red tagged. It's at this point destroyed."

RELATED VIDEO: Anne Heche on the Discrimination She Faced After Going Public With Her Relationship With Ellen

Witnesses told TMZ that Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex before she reversed and sped off, colliding with the nearby home shortly after.

Driving on Preston Way, a one-way street, Heche reportedly ran a stop sign at the Walgrove intersection and drove through some large privacy bushes before the car rested inside the house, according to KTLA.