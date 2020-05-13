Anne Hathaway's Favorite Princess Diaries Memory Is Julie Andrews Cursing: 'It Was Delightful'

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews both appeared in a sweet tribute special to Garry Marshall, the director behind iconic movies like Princess Diaries and Pretty Woman

Julie Andrews might be one of the most refined, graceful and revered actresses in Hollywood history, but she apparently also knows a good swear word or two.

That is according to Anne Hathaway, who starred with the legendary actress in the 2001 hit movie The Princess Diaries and its sequel in 2004. Hathaway recalled her time working with Andrews on The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, ABC's recent special remembering the beloved director who died in 2016.

"Oh, my favorite memory of working with Julie Andrews, and I think the best memory, is whenever she would curse," Hathaway, 37, said. "It was delightful! I would feel terrible, but I would kind of pray for her to flub lines."

Andrews, 84, also appeared in the special, and seemed to dispel the notion that she would ever do that.

"It depends what cursing you mean," Andrews said. "When did I do that? I'm sorry, but I'm out to lunch about swearing, I guess."

During the special, Hathaway also talked about how Marshall's loving direction made all the difference in her star-making role.

"I had no idea what I was doing, I was just doing my best," Hathaway said. "And Garry really crafted that performance to be the best it possibly could be and that's how I was introduced to the world."

"The Princess Diaries changed my life...because Garry Marshall directed it, because he was the one leading me every day, because he was the one teaching me, because he went out of his way," she continued. "Because he went out of his way to make sure that I knew why it was important to be a good person in this business. I realize that in situations when you go onto sets and things are stressful and people are freaked out and people are fighting, you can still bring the joy, 'cause Garry taught me how to bring the joy."

Fans have long been excited about the possibility of a third Princess Diaries movie, with both Andrews and Hathaway previously sharing enthusiasm at returning to their characters. But Andrews recently revealed on The Talk @ Home that she still hadn't seen a script or plans for the movie.