Anne Hathaway Deals with Stress by Lighting Her Negative Thoughts 'Literally on Fire'

Anne Hathaway has a unique way of dealing with stress and anxiety.

The Serenity actress, 36, revealed how she gets rid of any negative feelings in Town & Country’s February issue.

“Set a timer on your phone, have a candle nearby, and write it all down,” she says while recommending at least 12 minutes to expel all troubles on the page.

“You spew it all out. You do not read it,” she explains. “The time goes off, you tear it out of the book, and you light it on fire. Literally on fire.”

She adds, “All of this energy, this angst, this rage — everything is smoke.”

While Hathaway has discovered one method of expelling her stress, she’s found another way to keep in touch with the global world — through social media.

“Having the ability to do something on my own terms has been good for me,” she says of using Instagram as a way to fend off paparazzi. “It has allowed me to calm down and communicate in a way that’s more clear.”

Hathaway is starring in Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and Diane Lane. The story centers around a fishing boat captain whose past comes back to haunt him.

She’s also filming eight episodes of a new TV show called Modern Love and a new film The Last Thing He Wanted in Puerto Rico.

Serenity is in theaters Jan. 25.