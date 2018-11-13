Anne Hathaway Trolls Ryan Gosling on Their Shared Birthday with a Hilarious Shirtless Photo

Watch out, Ryan Gosling, Anne Hathaway is coming for you!

The Ocean’s 8 star turned 36 on Monday and celebrated by wishing herself and Gosling — who also turned 36 on Monday — a happy birthday on Instagram with a hilarious shirtless photo of the First Man star.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Birthday to me and Ryan Gosling #36,” Hathaway wrote in the caption. The photo is a still from his 2011 film Crazy, Stupid, Love in which he appeared shirtless in front of Emma Stone’s Hannah during a love scene.

Her costar Mindy Kaling commented on the photo with, “WELL DONE.”

Something’s Gotta Give director Nancy Meyers also commented, writing “Happy birthday Annie!” along with two heart emojis.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Wants Her Weight Gain to Be Her Experience: ‘I’m Happy with My Body’

Rebel Wilson chimed in with, “#Legends Happy birthday” and a blowing kiss emoji. Audra McDonald also followed suit with, “I already loved you but I really love you for this. Also Happy Birthday Beauty.”

Anna Hathaway instagram comments https://www.instagram.com/p/BqGkyHBnQne/

Both Gosling and Hathaway have had a busy year. The actor stars as Neil Armstrong in First Man which centers on the astronaut’s life leading up to his historic walk on the moon in 1969.

Hathaway starred as Daphne Kluger in this year’s Ocean’s 8 which grossed over $296 million at the world box office.