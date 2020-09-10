Anne Hathaway to Star in Heist Movie Set During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Titled Lockdown: Report

The project will reportedly be directed by Doug Liman, who's also helming Tom Cruise's upcoming shot-in-space action film

Quarantine on the big screen!

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Anne Hathaway is in talks to star in a movie set during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, currently titled Lockdown. According to the outlet, the Oscar winner, 37, will lead the film, which is described as a blend of heist adventure and romantic comedy.

Deadline said Mr. and Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman will helm the movie, with a script by Steven Knight, who was nominated for an Oscar for writing 2002's Dirty Pretty Things. Knight also wrote Serenity, the 2019 thriller that starred Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey.

Liman, 55, has also been tapped to direct Tom Cruise's ambitious project expected to be shot in space, it was previously reported. The Edge of Tomorrow duo teamed up to orchestrate the upcoming action film production on the International Space Station with help from NASA and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

NASA director Jim Bridenstine previously confirmed the exciting news, writing on Twitter in May: "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality."

"Should be a lot of fun!" Musk, 49, replied in a tweet.

Hathaway has spent her time in quarantine stressing the importance of wearing face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19. In June, she signed off on a fan's callback to her 2006 rom-com The Devil Wears Prada, re-posted the original tweet on Instagram.

"'are you wearing the C—' 'the CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic? yeah, i am.'" reads the tweet, which swaps masks in for an enviable pair of Chanel boots in the original line of dialogue.

Accompanying the spoof dialogue, the tweet featured a still of Hathaway in the movie edited to give her a face covering as an additional fashion statement.

Hathaway gave her stamp of approval to the timely reference, sharing the meme on her Instagram. She added a callback of her own in the caption: "Face Masks. During a pandemic. Ground breaking," she wrote, playing on the famous line, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking," made by Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly.

Additionally, in a July 1 Instagram post, the star shared a selfie of herself wearing a face covering and writing, "... I wear a face mask because I care about others."