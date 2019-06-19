Crew Member Stabbed on the Set of Anne Hathaway's Movie The Witches

A crew member on the set of Anne Hathaway‘s The Witches was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed.

The incident took place at Warner Bros. Studios in the U.K. on Wednesday, according to the Hertfordshire Mercury. The set is next door to The Making of Harry Potter studio tour and is currently the set for the remake of the Roald Dahl classic starring Hathaway, 36, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock.

“I can confirm that there was an isolated workplace incident at the Warner Bros. studio production facility and the police are now handling the matter,” a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told the newspaper in a statement.

The suspect has not been identified, but is currently in police custody, a spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Constabulary tells PEOPLE.

“Police were called at around 12:35 pm today (Wednesday, June 19) to reports of an incident at Warner Bros studio production facility in Leavesden,” the spokesperson said. “One man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

“A second man, who is 54, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody,” the spokesperson continued.

“It is believed the men are known to each other. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.”

Some of Hollywood’s most beloved films have been made at the Warner Bros. studios site in Leavesden including The Dark Knight, Inception, Wonder Woman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Hathaway is playing the Grand High Witch in her upcoming film, which also stars Stanley Tucci.

The Witches is set to debut in theaters in October 2020.