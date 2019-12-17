Rebel Wilson Says Anne Hathaway Made a Test Video for Cats in Full Prosthetics and Makeup

From Catwoman to Cats!

Rebel Wilson, one of the stars of the upcoming movie adaptation of Cats, revealed in a recent interview that Anne Hathaway got dressed up as a feline to create a test video for director Tom Hooper.

“I thought when I was cast, it was going to be three to four hours of prosthetics,” Wilson, 39, told Playbill. “I had actually seen Anne Hathaway’s test video she did for Tom.”

Wilson and Hathaway recently worked together on the comedy The Hustle, which opened this summer.

The Australian actress revealed that Hathaway’s test video was made before Hooper settled on the digital fur technology he ended up using in the film to turn the actors into realistic felines.

“They did different tests before the technology had been developed to create the fur, and it was a lot of prosthetics,” Wilson explained. “That’s what I assumed I was walking into, and then they were like, ‘No. No makeup.’”

Though Hathaway, 37, didn’t end up in Cats, the actress previously starred in Hooper’s 2012 movie remake of the classic musical Les Misérables — later winning an Oscar for her performance as Fantine.

Wilson, who plays Jennyanydots in Cats, was in attendance at the premiere of the movie on Monday night in New York City, along with her costars Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Taylor Swift.

During an interview on the red carpet, the actress told PEOPLE that she had a blast portraying Jennyanydots.

“I love my character. She’s really fun,” Wilson said. “I think myself and James Corden, we bring the comedy to the film. The original material was T.S. Eliot poetry, so it was quite challenging to get some modern humor into the movie.”

Speaking about her personal training for the film, Wilson said “people really got into the cat school” and learned how to act like a cat.

“All of the movement is real,” she shared. “We really learned how to move and act in this kind of cat-human hybrid fashion.”

The highly-anticipated film is based on the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical of the same name, which in turn was based on T.S. Eliot’s 1939 poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. The film revolves around a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice,” in which one cat is chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Cats, which also stars Jason Derulo, Judi Dench and Ian McKellen, hits theaters on Friday.