Anne Hathaway Admits It's 'Tempting' to Think About a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

Anne Hathaway doesn't think The Devil Wears Prada would work again today for one practical reason.

While promoting her new film Armageddon Time on The View Tuesday, the actress shared why she doesn't think a sequel to her 2006 film (based on the 2003 novel) is likely. Author Lauren Weisberger wrote a second book, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, in 2013.

"I don't know if there can be [a sequel movie]," said Hathaway. "I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now."

"Although," she continued, "it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen."

Hathaway did suggest rebooting the movie with a new cast: "But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they'd let us do that?"

Charley Gallay/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Devil Wears Prada starred Hathaway as recent grad Andy who gets a job at fashion magazine Runway working for the intimidating editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, who earned an Oscar nomination for the role. It also stars Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Adrian Grenier and Simon Baker.

Blunt told PEOPLE in 2018 that she didn't think a second movie was likely at the time. "If everyone did it I would be up for it," she said. "I almost hope it doesn't [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

Last year, the filmmakers told Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of a movie sequel.

Director David Frankel said the studio "didn't ask for" a sequel but "we had a meeting where we said, 'What could we do if there was a sequel?' Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, no, this story has been told."

Author Weisberger added, "There have been a lot of conversations about it. I wouldn't say it's out of the realm of possibility." Additionally, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna said, "Magazines and publishing have changed so much. This is a period of time where [Andy] took a physical book to someone's house every day so she could leaf through it. Maybe they still do that, but I doubt it. It had its moment!"