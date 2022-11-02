Anne Hathaway Admits It's 'Tempting' to Think About a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel

Anne Hathaway said she could imagine a remake of her 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada with "new people" bringing it to life

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 2, 2022 05:12 PM
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Anne Hathaway (wearing a Chanel jacket), 2006
Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. Photo: 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Anne Hathaway doesn't think The Devil Wears Prada would work again today for one practical reason.

While promoting her new film Armageddon Time on The View Tuesday, the actress shared why she doesn't think a sequel to her 2006 film (based on the 2003 novel) is likely. Author Lauren Weisberger wrote a second book, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, in 2013.

"I don't know if there can be [a sequel movie]," said Hathaway. "I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now."

"Although," she continued, "it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen."

Hathaway did suggest rebooting the movie with a new cast: "But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they'd let us do that?"

anne hathaway
Charley Gallay/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Devil Wears Prada starred Hathaway as recent grad Andy who gets a job at fashion magazine Runway working for the intimidating editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, who earned an Oscar nomination for the role. It also stars Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Adrian Grenier and Simon Baker.

Blunt told PEOPLE in 2018 that she didn't think a second movie was likely at the time. "If everyone did it I would be up for it," she said. "I almost hope it doesn't [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

Last year, the filmmakers told Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of a movie sequel.

Director David Frankel said the studio "didn't ask for" a sequel but "we had a meeting where we said, 'What could we do if there was a sequel?' Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, no, this story has been told."

Author Weisberger added, "There have been a lot of conversations about it. I wouldn't say it's out of the realm of possibility." Additionally, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna said, "Magazines and publishing have changed so much. This is a period of time where [Andy] took a physical book to someone's house every day so she could leaf through it. Maybe they still do that, but I doubt it. It had its moment!"

Related Articles
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Anne Hathaway, Adrian Grenier, 2006
Anne Hathaway Denies Nate Is the Villain of 'The Devil Wears Prada' : 'They Were Both Very Young'
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2022
Anne Hathaway Says Her 'Devil Wears Prada Look' at NYFW Was an 'Accident': 'It Was Kind of Nuts' 
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2022
Anne Hathaway Says Her Kids Make Her 'Choosier' When Picking Projects: 'They're So Precious to Me'
Anne Hathaway attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Anne Hathaway Channels Her 'Devil Wears Prada' Character at Michael Kors Show While with Anna Wintour
Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada
'The Devil Wears Prada' Turns 16: 8 Facts You Didn't Know About the Movie Until Now
anne hathaway
Anne Hathaway Pokes Fun at Her 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig with James Franco: 'We Sucked'
David & Victoria Beckham Attend The 'Versace Club' Gala Party In London. (Photo by Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham Regrets Matching Leather Look with Husband David Beckham: 'It Haunts Me'
The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical Credit: Joan Marcus
'The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical' Finally Debuts in Chicago: See Photos from Opening Night
Gisele Bundchen and Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada
Gisele Bündchen Recalls Being Nervous to Do 'Devil Wears Prada' Cameo: 'Hope I Don't Screw This Up'
Elton John, Devil Wears Prada
Elton John Previews Songs from His 'Devil Wears Prada' Musical Based on 'One of My Favorite Films'
"The Devil Wears Prada" Berlin Photocall
Anne Hathaway's Favorite 'Devil Wears Prada' Outfit May Surprise You
Olivia Wilde for ELLE
Olivia Wilde Wears One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet — a Heart-Shaped Nipple Pasty
Anne Hathaway/Instagram
Anne Hathaway's New Look Is Giving the Internet Serious 'Devil Wears Prada' Vibes
Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+
'Hocus Pocus 2' Becomes Biggest Movie Debut Ever for Disney+ in the U.S.
Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis as Ani in Luckiest Girl Alive. Cr. Sabrina Lantos/Netflix © 2022.
'Luckiest Girl Alive 2'? Mila Kunis on Possibility of Sequel: 'I Hope My Character Is Happier!'
Kevin Smith, Harvey Weinstein
Kevin Smith Says His 1999 Movie 'Dogma' Is in 'Limbo' Because Harvey Weinstein Is 'Holding It Hostage'