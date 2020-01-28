Anne Hathaway Steps Out with Husband Adam Shulman for Date Night at Sundance Film Festival

Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman enjoyed a date night at the movies this week.

On Monday night, the Oscar-winning actress, 37, was joined by her husband, whom she wed in 2012, at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, for the premiere of Hathaway’s new film The Last Thing He Wanted.

Ahead of the screening, Hathaway smiled alongside Shulman, 38, while wearing a black-and-white dress with slightly puffed sleeves, as her husband donned a dressy-casual look with a striped jacket and matching trousers, topped with a scarf.

The public outing marks a rare moment of alone time for the two parents — they share 3½-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks, and Hathaway reportedly gave birth to their second child together in December.

Also in attendance for the movie’s Sundance debut were stars Rosie Perez, Willem Dafoe and director Dee Rees.

RELATED: Mom’s Night Out! Anne Hathaway Steps Out at Critics’ Choice Awards in Gold Sequin Gown

Image zoom Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway George Pimentel/Getty

In The Last Thing He Wanted, which is adapted from the 1996 Joan Didion novel of the same name, Hathaway stars as Elena McMahon, a journalist tracking how Contras in Costa Rica in the mid-’80s are gaining access to weapons.

Her reporting leads her to the man at the center of the arms trade — who just so happens to be her ailing father. Torn between finishing the story and helping her dad, Elena soon finds herself in a dangerous position with the U.S. government and a right-wing rebel group at her heels.

Helmed by Mudbound director Dee Rees, the film also stars Ben Affleck and Toby Jones.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hold Hands as They Enjoy a Date Night at the Sundance Film Festival

In 2017, Hathaway — who recently wowed viewers with a small-screen role on Amazon’s Modern Love — opened up to Elle about how marriage has “changed” her outlook on life.

“He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably,” she told the magazine at the time. “I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband.”

She added: “His unique and specific love has changed me.”

The Last Thing He Wanted is available to stream on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 21.