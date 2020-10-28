Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci Say Reuniting for Witches After Devil Wears Prada Was 'Lovely'

"It’s arguably one of the best Hollywood movies ever made," Stanley Tucci tells PEOPLE of the 2006 comedy

From Devil to Witches!

"It did feel really lovely coming on set on this one and seeing my buddy Stanley Tucci and knowing that whatever happened, we were going to have a laugh and have a great time," Hathaway, 37, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

The family horror film, based on Roald Dahl's dark children's fantasy novel of the same name, centers on the evil Grand High Witch (Hathaway) and her plan to turn all children into mice. But the set consisted of more giggles than scares. "We were just trying not to laugh," Tucci, 59, says. "And no one was intentionally trying to make anyone laugh. We loved watching each other act and sometimes Annie would just say something and I would start laughing because what she was doing was so fantastic and weird."

Image zoom Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada. | Credit: Everett

The stars' comfortable rapport comes over a decade after they created what Hathaway calls "a lightning in the bottle experience" while filming The Devil Wears Prada.

"I remember the first read-through when Meryl [Streep] opened her mouth and I heard Miranda Priestley, who I had always read as being kind of loud and barking orders at everybody, and I heard the whisper; it just took my breath away," the actress recalls. "At the time I just thought, 'Oh my God, I’m so lucky to have this job. I love being here. I just love these people.' But when I look at the way I loved making it, that’s the way people loved watching it. It feels like we tapped into some energy."

Tucci agrees. "It’s arguably one of the best Hollywood movies ever made, and certainly one of the best movies I’ve ever been in," he says. "It just doesn’t get old. It doesn’t feel dated. It’s a perfect coming together of all these forces that somehow all work. It doesn’t always happen like that."

Hathaway already thought up a potential plot should she and Tucci get to work on another movie together. "If we ever get lucky enough to do a third one, I want Stanley to play a chef and I want to play someone who eats a lot of food because Stanley’s a wonderful chef," she says.

Until then, fans can catch Tucci as an accommodating and intriguing hotel manager and Hathaway as a kid-hating witch with a creepy wide grin in The Witches.

Image zoom Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci in The Witches. | Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros.

