Mom's Night Out! Anne Hathaway Steps Out at Critics' Choice Awards in Gold Sequin Gown

Anne Hathaway is turning heads in a glamorous look.

The actress, 37, who announced her second pregnancy in July, made an appearance Sunday at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, where she presented the best actor award to Joaquin Phoenix. She is nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television for her role in Modern Love.

Hathaway smiled at the cameras as she wore a gold sequined dress with a deep V-neck and long sleeves. She paired the red carpet gown with diamond earrings and loose waves.

The Oscar-winning actress reportedly gave birth to her second child in December. She shares a 3½-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks, with her husband Adam Shulman.

In December, Hathaway and Shulman were spotted at a park in Connecticut with Jonathan and an infant carrier.

Hathaway announced her second pregnancy in July 2019. In December, the actress shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump on her birthday.

“Feeling so much love this birthday week!” wrote Hathaway, who wore a black outfit for the sunny outdoor selfie, with one hand placed over her belly as she smiled for the camera.

“I want to thank everyone for the flowers and the books and chocolates and cards and crystals and other incredible goodies and most importantly I want to thank God for giving me a good hair day,” she joked in addition.

Hathaway concluded her caption, “It was so, so appreciated #37.”

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Modern Love star hosted a baby shower at her home in New York over the weekend of Oct. 14 to celebrate her second child on the way.

Guests in attendance included Hathaway’s friend and Interstellar costar Jessica Chastain, who welcomed her first child, daughter Giulietta, a year ago, in November 2018.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan in October, the actress kept coy when asked about whether she’s expecting a boy or girl. Though guest host Liza Koshy pointed out she was wearing a pink dress (a flowy, floral number by Givenchy), the mom-to-be reacted with a laugh and said, “It’s a great color!”