Anne Hathaway Says She and Zoë Kravitz Share a Catwoman 'Legacy': 'It's Such an Amazing Part'

Anne Hathaway is excited to see Zoë Kravitz take on the part of Catwoman in The Batman.

The Oscar winner — who played the iconic role in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises — told People (the TV Show!)'s Kay Adams of how fortunate she was to previously land the part.

"It's such an amazing part," she said. "And you're so lucky when you're the one who gets tapped on the shoulder to play it."

The WeCrashed star added, "I love that there's this legacy of us now and that we're all there and we share this thing and yeah, just all happiness and joy."

In addition to Hathaway, the Big Little Lies actress, 33, joins several other actresses who have played Catwoman, including Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

The Ocean's 8 star admitted she had not yet had time to see The Batman.

The Dark Knight Rises Credit: Warner Bros Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I have not yet had the pleasure of seeing Zoë's performance, but just from the photos, it looks like it's incredible," she said. "And I can't wait and I'm so I'm so happy for everyone."

Hathaway is not the only person excited about Kravitz becoming Catwoman.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift called the film "phenomenal" on her Instagram story and praised Kravitz's work.

"@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams," Swift wrote with an image of Kravitz, 33, in her all-black attire from the critically-acclaimed DC superhero entry.

The singer and Kravitz shared a London COVID bubble in 2020 while the actress filmed alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular Batman. Swift even assisted her friend with a socially distanced photoshoot for The New York Times Magazine's 'Great Performers' issue at the time.

Lenny Kravitz also shared admiration for his daughter on social media.

The Batman Credit: Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

"Congratulations, my love, on this iconic moment. I am so proud of you. #TheBatman," Lenny wrote alongside a photo of her in costume as Catwoman.

The Batman, which sees Robert Pattinson star as the caped crusader, earned $128.5 million in its domestic box office debut from 4,417 theaters across the country, according to Variety.