Anne Hathaway Is All Smiles During Romantic Stroll with Husband Adam Shulman in Italy

Anne Hathaway exuded joy as she took a romantic stroll with her husband Adam Shulman on Friday.

The Ocean’s 8 actress, 35, was all smiles as she and Shulman walked hand-in-hand through the streets of Venice, Italy.

Wearing a monochrome patterned dress, black sunglasses, an emerald green cross-body bag and gold statement earrings, the actress looked relaxed while in town for the Venice Film Festival.

Shulman, 37, also looked at ease in a black polo shirt, black pants and black sunglasses.

The low-key couple has been married since 2012 and shares 2-year-old son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

Adam Shulman and Anna Hathaway AMA/ MEGA

In a June interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hathaway opened up about returning to acting for Ocean’s 8 for the first time since welcoming her son in 2016.

The Oscar winner admitted that she’s “come to terms with the pressure” actresses feel to stay a certain size, but she still felt a little self-conscious when it came to filming the all-female heist movie.

“I don’t beat myself up about any of that stuff anymore, but after I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and so I was a different size than I normally am,” Hathaway explained.

Despite her insecurities walking onto the set for the first time, the mother of one said all she received was support and encouragement from costars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and Helena Bonham Carter.

“I walked on the set, and my weight’s a little up and I’m just aware of it … and I’m in my jeans, and I’ve done my best and I’m gonna love myself no matter what,” she explained. “And Sandy Bullock looks up and goes, ‘You look good mama.’ And then Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway.’ And then Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn girl, you got an ass.’ ”

She continued, “And I of course was freaked out and loved it so much and I go, ‘Really?’ And she goes, ‘You got an ass like me.’ And I can honestly say I’ve never had that experience on a film set before.”

In June, Hathaway and Ocean’s 8 costar Mindy Kaling celebrated their all-female heist movie crossing the $100 million mark at the U.S. box office.

“Oh hey $100,000,000…. #oceans8,” Hathaway wrote in a post on Instagram, while Kaling shared, “Whoa!!! Congrats #Oceans8! $100 million!?! #SequelMuch.”