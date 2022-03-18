Anne Hathaway Reveals Jared Leto Was Shocked by Her Lady Gaga House of Gucci Impression

Anne Hathaway surprised Jared Leto with her Lady Gaga impression while filming their Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed.

During an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the Oscar winner, 39, revealed that she "had to do something" the day the House of Gucci trailer dropped. Leto stars in the Ridley Scott-directed film alongside Gaga.

"The House of Gucci trailer came out, we shot a really intense scene all day," she recalled.

She added that Leto, who is famed for fully immersing himself in his roles, told her to have to "have a good night" while still in character as WeWork Founder Adam Neumann.

Hathaway responded with her best impression of Lady Gaga's "Father, son, House of Gucci" line.

"I didn't know what would happen because he's so intense in his commitment to his process — but I swear to God, he split into three," she said.

She continued, "It was like a horcrux: Over here was Jared, over here was Paolo Gucci, and here was Adam Neumann!" she continued. "I was like, 'Oh dear,' and he was like, 'Whoa, I think I just time-traveled!'"

The Devil Wears Prada star shared that she feels like she met Leto, 50, for the first time at the South by Southwest Festival last week, where the show had its world premiere.

"We Zoomed before we started, but I kind of think he was Paolo Gucci," she said. "He was not doing an accent, but when I saw House of Gucci, I saw the look in his eyes."

Hathaway still enjoyed making WeCrashed with him despite Leto remaining in character throughout shooting.

"I really respect Jared's process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was! We really created the most beautiful connection between us," she told Colbert.

Leto previously opened up to PEOPLE about why emotionally exiting a part when projects wrap isn't always simple.

"It's definitely not a light switch. Like anything, if you make a habit out of a way of talking, a way of walking, a way of being it doesn't just go away the second you turn the switch or there isn't a switch," he explained earlier this month.