Anne Hathaway Raps as She and Rebel Wilson Try to One-Up Each Other for James Corden's Love

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are battling it out for the title of James Corden‘s best friend.

The two The Hustle stars hilariously tried to one-up each other while on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night.

In a skit about Corden’s birthday, Wilson, 39, and Hathaway, 36, competed for Corden’s affections, 40. After giving the host a small portrait of them, Hathway was dismayed to see Wilson had beaten her with a complete painting of a buff Corden holding Wilson in his arms.

“Wow, looks like someone didn’t get the memo about the $20 gift limit,” Hathaway said.

Undeterred, Wilson said, “I did. It’s just sometimes I feel like you should go the extra mile for your best friend.”

With those words, the war for Corden’s friendship started, with Hathaway saying, “Oh, I’m sorry, did you say best friend? Oh, I think you’ll find that James is my best friend.”

The actresses brought out competing birthday cakes, with Wilson popping out of hers and singing a tribute to Corden to The Beatles’ “Birthday.”

Not to be beaten, Hathaway rapped a rendition of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club,” complete with backup dancers. After Wilson came out hoisted in the air as a “birthday fairy,” Corden put a stop to the shenanigans.

“There’s no such thing as a birthday fairy!” he said. “All I wanted was a quiet birthday dinner and you’ve ruined it.”

Of course, Wilson and Hathaway didn’t let that stop them from going out with a bang involving a “Happy Birthday” song tribute to Corden complete with streamers and a choir.

While the actresses fought for the title of friend, offscreen the two get along perfectly with Wilson attending Hathaway’s star ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

In The Hustle, they star as scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the men who have wronged them.

The film also stars Timothy Simons, Douggie McMeekin, Ashley McGuire and Casper Christensen.

The Hustle is now in theaters.