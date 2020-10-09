Anne Hathaway Praises Anjelica Huston for Role in Original Witches as She Takes Over Character

Anne Hathaway will take over Anjelica Huston's role of the Grand High Witch in HBO Max's The Witches

Anne Hathaway is sending love from one witch to another.

On Friday, the actress shared a sweet post on Instagram in which she praised Anjelica Huston for her "flawless and iconic" performance as the Grand High Witch in the 1990s dark comedy The Witches, a role which Hathaway will be taking over in HBO Max's upcoming Halloween film of the same name.

"Would you please take a moment to join me in celebrating Anjelica Huston’s flawless and iconic turn as The Grand High Witch?" Hathaway began the post, which included several pictures of Huston from the original movie.

"Her performance is magnificent — witty, unforgettable, scary as hell and sheer perfection," she continued, adding that "the scene where she pushes the baby down the cliff still gives [her] chills to this day."

Not only will Hathaway, 37, play the same role as Huston, she also noted that the two actresses share the same initials.

"I just wanted to say, one AH to another, that I tip my wig to the O.G.G.H.W. Anjelica Huston," she wrote, concluding the post with the hashtags "Witches Are Real" and "The Witches Movie."

Last week, Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for The Witches based on Roald Dahl's classic 1983 book of the same name.

The Witches, which is skipping theaters and heading straight to HBO Max later this month, is about a young boy who stumbles upon a secret group of witches and, with the help of his loving grandmother, tries to stop their evil plan to turn all the world’s children into mice.

The Robert Zemeckis-directed film stars Hathaway as the sly top witch and Octavia Spencer as the sweet but persistent grandmother who will try and take down Hathaway and her coven.

The Halloween flick also reunites Hathaway with her The Devil Wears Prada costar Stanley Tucci. The actor plays the town's hotel manager who unwittingly hosts the group of spooky-yet-glamorous witches for a convention.

Along with directing, Zemeckis (Death Becomes Her) produced the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro.

Hathaway recently told PEOPLE that her role required a lot of prep work.

"The Grand High Witch was a total collaboration between costumes, hair and make-up, the writers, my dialect coach, the effects department, stunts, [director] Bob Zemeckis and myself," she said. "She is such a weirdo — so silly and over the top — and everyone had to work together to be on the same page so it felt big and entertaining but never too much."