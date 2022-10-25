Anne Hathaway Pokes Fun at Her 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig with James Franco: 'We Sucked'

Anne Hathaway previously told PEOPLE that hosting the Academy Awards is a "no-win situation"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 12:24 PM
anne hathaway
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty

Anne Hathaway is well aware she and James Franco's cohosting gig at the 83rd Academy Awards didn't go well.

During the Armageddon Time actress' appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday, Hathaway, 39, participated in a game in which the host showed her photos from her career and asked her to recall her memories in one word.

When Cohen, 54, cut to a photo of Hathaway and Franco at the Oscars ceremony in 2011, Hathaway quickly responded, "[We] sucked," causing herself, Cohen, guest Victoria Beckham and the live show's crowd to break out in laughter.

Monday's talk show appearance was not the first time Hathaway has poked fun at her and Franco's performance at the awards ceremony, which was critically panned.

Ahead of the 91st Academy Awards in February 2019, Hathaway posted a throwback photo of her and Franco from the night to Instagram.

"No matter what happens with today's show, just remember, it's already been worse," she captioned the photo. "Happy Oscars!"

James Franco and Anne Hathaway during the 83rd Annual Academy Awards
James Franco and Anne Hathaway. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty

In January 2019, Hathaway told PEOPLE that she felt off about the hosting gig hours before she hit the stage for the ceremony.

"He didn't give me anything," Hathaway said about Franco. "God, I just remember the night before we're about to go up there, and me turning to everyone and going, 'Am I too much? This feels really big to me.' And the producer just went, 'No! Don't do less. Do more if you need to.' And I was like, 'Oh okay, I guess it's going great.' And I didn't realize what was happening about that whole thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hathaway also revealed that it was Franco who really wanted her to take the job, even though she had some reservations about it.

"Hey, can I dish some tea? I turned that gig down and James is the one that convinced me to do it," Hathaway told PEOPLE at the time.

James Franco and Anne Hathaway during the 83rd Annual Academy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty

"When all the dust settled, I was just like, 'You gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one.' And all the reasons why I turned it down came true," she added. "All of them. It's just a no-win situation. You're not trained at this, how is this going to enhance your life? All of the reasons why. Even the people who do it spectacularly well — like Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres — usually just get a 'meh' from everyone. It's a really hard gig to stick the landing on."

In an April 2021 story published by The Ringer, several writers who worked on the 2011 telecast reflected on Franco and Hathaway's hosting gig.

"It was like the world's most uncomfortable blind date between the cool rocker stoner kid and the adorable theater camp cheerleader," David Wild told the outlet of the pair's opening monologue.

Related Articles
James Franco and Anne Hathaway speak onstage during the 83rd Annual Academy Awards
Oscar Writers Reflect on James Franco, Anne Hathaway's 2011 Hosting Gig: 'Uncomfortable Blind Date' 
Whoopi Goldberg, Anne Hathaway, Ellen DeGeneres
See Every Female Oscars Host Since 1948
Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman
Anne Hathaway Jokes Hugh Jackman 'Set Me Up Badly' by Making Oscars Hosting Gig Look Easy
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Anne Hathaway, Adrian Grenier, 2006
Anne Hathaway Denies Nate Is the Villain of 'The Devil Wears Prada' : 'They Were Both Very Young'
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham Is Down for a Hologram Spice Girls Tour but 'Couldn't Commit' to Stage Return
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2022
Anne Hathaway Says Her Kids Make Her 'Choosier' When Picking Projects: 'They're So Precious to Me'
Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling 'Fell in Love' with Anne Hathaway Because of How She Handled 2012 Matt Lauer Interview
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2022
Anne Hathaway Says Her 'Devil Wears Prada Look' at NYFW Was an 'Accident': 'It Was Kind of Nuts' 
Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CaliforniaAlison Brie and Dave Franco attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Dave Franco and Alison Brie's Relationship Timeline
Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes
Oscars 2022 Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall Show Off Hilarious Chemistry in New Teaser
Original Film Title: THE PRINCESS DIARIES. English Title: THE PRINCESS DIARIES. Film Director: GARRY MARSHALL. Year: 2001. Stars: JULIE ANDREWS; ANNE HATHAWAY. Credit: WALT DISNEY PRODUCTIONS / Album
From 'Princess Diaries' to Oscar Winner: Anne Hathaway's Hollywood Journey
regina hall, wanda sykes, amy schumer
2022 Oscars Hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes Hit the Red Carpet in Head-Turning Styles
John Leguizamo, James Franco
John Leguizamo Slams James Franco's Reported Casting as Fidel Castro in New Film: 'He Ain't Latino!'
Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Selfie With His Baby Girl Lucy Wearing 'First Bow' in Her Hair
wanda sykes
Wanda Sykes on If She'll Ever Host the Oscars Again After Will Smith Incident: 'Oh, Hell No'
"The Devil Wears Prada" Berlin Photocall
Anne Hathaway's Favorite 'Devil Wears Prada' Outfit May Surprise You