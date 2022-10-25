Anne Hathaway is well aware she and James Franco's cohosting gig at the 83rd Academy Awards didn't go well.

During the Armageddon Time actress' appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday, Hathaway, 39, participated in a game in which the host showed her photos from her career and asked her to recall her memories in one word.

When Cohen, 54, cut to a photo of Hathaway and Franco at the Oscars ceremony in 2011, Hathaway quickly responded, "[We] sucked," causing herself, Cohen, guest Victoria Beckham and the live show's crowd to break out in laughter.

Monday's talk show appearance was not the first time Hathaway has poked fun at her and Franco's performance at the awards ceremony, which was critically panned.

Ahead of the 91st Academy Awards in February 2019, Hathaway posted a throwback photo of her and Franco from the night to Instagram.

"No matter what happens with today's show, just remember, it's already been worse," she captioned the photo. "Happy Oscars!"

In January 2019, Hathaway told PEOPLE that she felt off about the hosting gig hours before she hit the stage for the ceremony.

"He didn't give me anything," Hathaway said about Franco. "God, I just remember the night before we're about to go up there, and me turning to everyone and going, 'Am I too much? This feels really big to me.' And the producer just went, 'No! Don't do less. Do more if you need to.' And I was like, 'Oh okay, I guess it's going great.' And I didn't realize what was happening about that whole thing."

Hathaway also revealed that it was Franco who really wanted her to take the job, even though she had some reservations about it.

"Hey, can I dish some tea? I turned that gig down and James is the one that convinced me to do it," Hathaway told PEOPLE at the time.

"When all the dust settled, I was just like, 'You gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one.' And all the reasons why I turned it down came true," she added. "All of them. It's just a no-win situation. You're not trained at this, how is this going to enhance your life? All of the reasons why. Even the people who do it spectacularly well — like Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres — usually just get a 'meh' from everyone. It's a really hard gig to stick the landing on."

In an April 2021 story published by The Ringer, several writers who worked on the 2011 telecast reflected on Franco and Hathaway's hosting gig.

"It was like the world's most uncomfortable blind date between the cool rocker stoner kid and the adorable theater camp cheerleader," David Wild told the outlet of the pair's opening monologue.