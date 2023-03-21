Anne Hathaway to Play Pop Star in Movie with Michaela Coel, Music by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff

The film is set to be a pop melodrama that follows a fictional musician's relationship with an iconic fashion designer

Published on March 21, 2023 06:39 PM
Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty, Mike Marsland/WireImage

Anne Hathaway is ready to showcase her musical talents again.

The Oscar winner, 40, will channel her inner pop star in the upcoming David Lowery–directed movie Mother Mary. According to Deadline, the A24 production will follow a fictional musician's relationship with an iconic fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel.

Described as an "epic pop melodrama," the film is also set to feature songs created by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX, along with an original score composed by Daniel Hart.

Charli XCX, 30, raved about the project shortly after the announcement by sharing a photo alongside Antonoff, 38, on Instagram, writing in the caption, "jack bout to get mothered."

anne hathaway
Charley Gallay/Getty

Mother Mary marks the third collaboration between Lowery and A24 after 2017's A Ghost Story and 2021's The Green Knight. He also directed the 2016 Disney film Pete's Dragon and the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy.

The announcement follows a string of successes for A24 after the release of last year's Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, became the studio's first movie to make over $100 million at the box office, and it went on to win seven Oscars, including Best Picture.

Hathaway sang during her Oscar-winning performance in the 2012 film Les Misérables. She also recently showed off her vocals while on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2022.

