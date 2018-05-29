Anne Hathaway Admits She's Had 'Negative On-Set Experiences' of 'a Sexual Nature' in Hollywood

Anne Hathaway is opening up about some “unacceptable” moments she’s endured throughout her long career in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old Ocean’s 8 actress discussed her tougher moments in the business in the cover story of Glamour‘s June/July issue.

“I’ve had a 20-year career and I’ve had some really, really bad experiences,” Hathaway explained, “but I’ve had a lot of great ones too—with members of both genders. While they do not begin to approach the atrocious, galling stories others have shared in recent months, I have had negative on-set experiences, some of a sexual nature. Some are from the beginning of my career, some are more recent—all are unacceptable.”

Hathaway said she is trying to use those positive experiences to inform her work with the Time’s Up movement, which launched in October after a wave of allegations was spurred by a slew of stories alleging sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein.

The organization’s mission is to help fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

“It’s not just being an actress,” Hathaway said of why she wanted to get involved. “Being a 35-year-old cisgendered woman who has experienced the everyday, abusive imbalance of the world also made me want to be a part of a movement for change….”

“I know the world can be far worse for others than it has been to me, but I suppose, like most everyone who has been hurt, I want to protect others from going through the worst of what I experienced,” Hathaway added. “I want to help make what I consider the best of my experiences to be the norm, as it always should have been.”

As for why the abuse could have such deep roots in the industry, Hathaway said, “I think that there’s got to be some guys who get high off the power. But in a lot of cases, it’s an echo chamber. Most guys have never seen anything different.”

“If change is going to happen, we have to get uncomfortable,” she said. “Somebody really brilliant once told me that prophecy is not handed down by DNA. We learn by telling each other stories.”

Glamour‘s June/July issue hits newsstands June 5.

Ocean’s 8 opens June 8.