Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling Toast to Ocean's 8 Crossing $100 Million at Box Office: 'Sequel Much'

Ocean’s 8 was a box office smash so could a sequel be next?

That’s what Mindy Kaling predicts as she and costar Anne Hathaway celebrated their all-female heist movie crossing the $100 million mark at the U.S. box office this weekend. “Whoa!!! Congrats #Oceans8! $100 million!?! #SequelMuch,” Kaling, 39, wrote on Instagram and Twitter Monday.

Meanwhile, Hathaway, 35, shared a throwback selfie of her raising a glass of champagne with costars Sarah Paulson and Rihanna chatting in the background. “Oh hey $100,000,000… #oceans8,” Hathaway wrote on Instagram.

In the film, Kaling plays jeweler Amita while Hathaway plays Daphne, an actress who wears the $150 million diamond necklace at the center of the heist at the Met Gala.

Ocean‘s 8 is the expansion of Steven Soderbergh’s George Clooney-starring franchise that features Danny Ocean’s sister Debbie (Sandra Bullock) as the ringleader of eight female powerhouses that include Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina.

The cast’s camaraderie was evident with their chemistry onscreen being one of the keys to the success of Ocean’s 8.

“I looked forward to coming to work every day because I was bubbling over with questions. With that many accomplished and cool women, there wasn’t enough time in the day to get to know everyone as much as I wanted,” Kaling told PEOPLE in May.

Bullock echoed similar memories from their time on set.

“We navigated well together. I saw a group of women support each other in the most humbling way. Everyone wanting the other to ‘have their moment,” the actress, 53, said. “Early on in the shoot we started reading stories that we were at each other’s throats, but the opposite was true. A lot of film was wasted on laughing fits that usually resulted in makeup having to be redone and a little snot being removed.”

Ocean’s 8 is playing in theaters.