Princess Diaries Forever! Anne Hathaway Wishes Happy Birthday to 'Queen Eternal' Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews just turned 83 — and her onscreen granddaughter Anne Hathaway is making sure the screen and stage legend knows just how appreciated she is.

Hathaway, 35, posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to the Sound of Music leading lady on Instagram on Monday. Alongside a regal still from the Princess Diaries series, in which Andrews played her grandmother, Hathaway listed the many lessons that she has picked up from Andrews.

Hathaway started, “The importance of grace; The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility Always, To everyone, (No exceptions); The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden; How far choosing gratitude can get you…”

Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway Walt Disney Pictures

“If I know anything about any of this, It’s because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning,” Hathaway continued. “Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal. All my love, Annie.”

Heather Matarazzo, Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore in The Princess Diaries Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Hathaway has been reminiscing about her Princess Diaries days recently. In August, her costar from the first film, Mandy Moore, posted a throwback shot of the women at the movie’s premiere.

“I guess this film came out just over 17 years ago??” Moore wrote. “@annehathaway was already a movie star and I showed up to my first premiere in a casual denim suit. Hey, it was 2001! #tbt #theprincessdiaries.”

Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore SGranitz/WireImage

Hathaway replied, “That’s the face I make when I’m trying not to flop sweat on a terrifically famous pop star. So happy for all that you have going on! Let’s get together and throw ice cream at each other soon,” she wrote, referencing a scene from the movie.

Mandy Moore's Instagram Mandy Moore instagram comments https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm022ewH7rd/?taken-by=mandymooremm

Moore wrote back, “Hello friend! Count me in. It’d be an honor to be coned by you again!”