Anne Hathaway Jokes Hugh Jackman 'Set Me Up Badly' by Making Oscars Hosting Gig Look Easy

Anne Hathaway has a bone to pick with Hugh Jackman!

The actress, 37, spoke to Jackman, 51, for Variety's Actors on Actors in which she jokingly called out the actor for making her believe hosting the Oscars would be easy. Jackman hosted the awards show in 2009, while Hathaway co-hosted with James Franco in 2011.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hugh, there’s something we’ve never talked about, and I think we need to clear the air," Hathaway says. "You set me up badly when you asked me to appear at the Oscars that you hosted because you made it seem easy, and it’s really, really not."

She continued, "You did such an amazing job and you were so chill at rehearsals, and you just made everything seem like it was so much fun. When it came around, and they asked me to do it, I was like, 'I want to be like Hugh. Yeah, I’ll give it a go.' How could you? How could you set me up like that?"

Jackman laughed and said, "Oh, stop it. Stop. Come on."

"By the way, I remember visiting you backstage before you hosted and you were having just so much fun," Jackman told Hathaway. "I was like, I was not this calm and relaxed under me but you’re showing me, 'Look at all these costumes I get to wear.' You remember?"

Image zoom Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman variety

The actress replied, "I was focusing on the parts of the show that I knew worked. You know how sometimes your optimism tips into delusion and you’re just like, 'If I’m just really, really nice to everybody, everything’s going to work out.' It did not work in that case, but I’m so happy that 50% of the people on this conversation did a really good job hosting the Oscars."

In January 2019, Hathaway told PEOPLE she felt her take on the night was off hours before she hit the stage.

"He didn’t give me anything," Hathaway said about Franco at the time. "God, I just remember the night before we’re about to go up there, and me turning to everyone and going, ‘Am I too much? This feels really big to me.’ And the producer just went, ‘No! Don’t do less. Do more if you need to.’ And I was like, ‘Oh okay, I guess it’s going great.’ And I didn’t realize what was happening about that whole thing."

The Ocean’s 8 actress said it was Franco who really wanted her to take the gig, even though she had some reservations about it.

“Hey, can I dish some tea? I turned that gig down and James is the one that convinced me to do it,” Hathaway said.

In the end, Hathaway says she learned to trust her instincts when it comes to stepping out of the box.