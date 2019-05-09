Anne Hathaway Honored by Rebel Wilson as She Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Anne Hathaway received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday — to the excitement of her friends.

The honor is coming at a “good year in terms of artistic growth,” Hathaway, 36, told Variety in an interview on Thursday. The actress celebrated the occasion with director Dee Rees, Awkwafina and her The Hustle costar Rebel Wilson.

Hathaway and Wilson, 39, posed together for the cameras at the ceremony with Hathaway wearing a long, floral dress while Wilson wore a navy dress for the occasion.

Hathaway told Variety their upcoming film was an opportunity to practice her British accent and work with Wilson on improv.

“Improv is not my strong suit, especially when trying to stay in an accent,” she told the publication. “I went from thinking this would be a fun comedy job where I got to wear lots of outfits and say really clever things about being mistreated by men to [doing] really hard work in two areas that don’t come easily to me.”

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Hathaway is currently filming the musical series Modern Love for Amazon, as well as the film The Witches. She’s teamed up with Rees, 42, for the film The Last Thing He Wanted, in which she stars as a reporter who cares for her ailing father.

“Dees is so insanely good, she’s the real deal,” Hathaway told Variety, adding her character is “so enraged and she wants to live as much as she wants to die. She’s a fighter with a death wish.”

While Hathaway is keeping busy, she’s also mastered the art of building in breaks from acting jobs to spend more time with her 3-year-old son Jonathan.

Anne Hathaway Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

“Before I had my son, I sensed this pressure to fill my schedule. If I wasn’t working, I felt like I was wasting time,” she said in an interview for Shapes magazine earlier this month. “Now I know I have to build in breaks in my year, and there are times when I’m just not available to work because it’s important for me to be home with him.”

“So I shop a lot less. I cook a lot more. I read a lot more,” she said. “I write a lot more. I communicate a lot more. I make more time for the things that matter to me because suddenly I have more time.”

The Hustle opens in theaters nationwide on May 10.