From Princess Diaries to Oscar Winner: Anne Hathaway's Hollywood Journey

The actress — who turns 37 today and is due any day with baby No. 2. — has come a long way
By People Staff
November 12, 2019 04:00 PM

1 of 15

THE PRINCESS DIARIES

Photo12/Polaris

The Princess Diaries (2001) was Hathaway’s feature-film debut. According to director Garry Marshall on the film’s DVD commentary, his daughters saw Hathaway’s audition tape and said the actress had the best “princess hair” of any of the girls in the running for the part.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

ELLA ENCHANTED

Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hathaway originally read the book the 2004 film is based on when she was 16. The actress, who did her own singing in the film, cited the self-aware humor of the film as a draw for her: “Ella makes fun of itself,” she said in 2004.

3 of 15

HAVOC

New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

“In terms of the princess role, there is only so long that you can play those as a young lady before you start feeling really ridiculous,” Hathaway said in 2004, which may explain why she took such a hard left with her next starring role in 2005’s Havoc. She appeared nude as part of her role as a spoiled socialite who gets caught up gangland violence, a role in which Mandy Moore was originally intended for.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

20th Century Fox Film

For her role as a fashion magazine assistant in 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway stuck to a strict diet that had her and costar Emily Blunt leaning on each other (literally) for moral support: “[We] would clutch at each other and cry because we were so hungry,” she said in 2008.

Advertisement

5 of 15

RACHEL GETTING MARRIED

Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Hathaway’s portrayal of the drug-and-alcohol-addled little sister Kym in Rachel Getting Married (2007) wound up snagging her an Academy Award and Golden Globe nomination.

6 of 15

THE SIMPSONS

Fox

Hathaway resumed her princess role (sort of) for a 2010 episode of The Simpsons, playing a children’s show entertainer name Princess Penelope. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for her role.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

THE ACADEMY AWARDS

A.M.P.A.S./ABC via Getty

In 2011, Hathaway co-hosted the Academy Awards with James Franco. The pair’s mismatched chemistry largely failed to win over viewers, and many critics panned their turn as hosts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

THE DARK KNIGHT RISES

Warner Bros. Pictures

Hathaway underwent extensive martial-arts training for her role as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), her first action film.

Advertisement

9 of 15

LES MISÉRABLES

Laurie Sparham

Hathaway picked up her first Oscar for her role in 2012’s Les Misérables, for which she did all her own singing. She also collected a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA Award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

HATHAWAY GETTING MARRIED

Meg Smith/WireImage/American Cancer Society

Hathaway got engaged to actor Adam Shulman, whom she’d been dating since November 2008, in November 2011. They married just under a year later, in September 2012, in Big Sur, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

GROUNDED

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Hathaway’s theatrical turn in the Off-Broadway play Grounded was directed by Julie Taymor. A 70-minute monologue, the play was written by George Brant and called “gripping” by The New York Times.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

THE PREGNANT DIARIES

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

News of Hathaway’s first pregnancy emerged in November 2015. She and Shulman kept much of the pregnancy under wraps, but in April 2016, PEOPLE confirmed the pair welcomed son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman that March.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

MODERN LOVE

BAUER-GRIFFIN

After taking a bit of a break from the spotlight, Hathaway returned to the screen in 2018’s all-female Ocean’s Eight, following that up with the movie Serenity and a role on the acclaimed new series Modern Love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BABY MAKES FOUR

Theo Wargo/Getty

In July 2019, Hathaway confirmed she was pregnant again, hinting that she struggled with infertility in an Instagram post.

“For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she said. “Sending you extra love 💕”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.