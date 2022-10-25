Anne Hathaway Denies Nate Is the Villain of 'The Devil Wears Prada' : 'They Were Both Very Young'

The actress denied a popular fan theory on Watch What Happens Live, saying she doesn't see her character's love interest as the villain

By
Published on October 25, 2022 10:08 AM
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, Anne Hathaway, Adrian Grenier, 2006
Anne Hathaway and Adrian Grenier in The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Photo: 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Anne Hathaway is forgiving of her The Devil Wears Prada character's love interest, Nate — even if many fans are not.

"Do you agree with fans that Nate was the true villain of The Devil Wears Prada?" a fan asked Hathaway during Monday night's Watch What Happens Live, much to Andy Cohen's delight.

"Yes! He was!" echoed Cohen, 54.

"Andy's answered for me," the 39-year-old actress joked, before going on to share her disagreement with the host: "No, I'm sorry, I don't. I think that they were both very young, and figuring things out."

In the 2006 hit movie, Hathaway portrayed Northwestern journalism grad Andy Sachs, who finds her personal relationships slipping with both her boyfriend, Nate (Adrian Grenier), and her friends as she navigates the demands of being assistant to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the blunt and brutal editor-in-chief of Runway magazine.

Andy ultimately ends up choosing neither Nate nor Miranda, as the Oscar-nominated film ends with her finally settling into a journalism job she's happy with.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In the years since its release, many fans have been oppositional to Nate's character, whom they see as the true villain in Andy's story — not her vicious boss, Miranda.

Hathaway, though, doesn't agree. "He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hopefully grew out of it," she told Cohen. "I think that that's what we all do. And I wouldn't want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don't hold Nate as a villain, actually."

Grenier himself acknowledged the response to Nate's behavior from fans during a The Devil Wears Prada reunion interview with Entertainment Weekly last year. He was more understanding of the fans' opposition to Nate.

"I didn't see some of the subtleties and the nuance of this character and what it represented in the film until the wisdom of the masses came online and started to push against the character and throw him under the bus, and I got flak," said Grenier, 46.

"All those memes that came out were shocking to me," he continued. "It hadn't occurred to me until I started to really think about it ... in many ways, he's very selfish and self-involved, it was all about him; he wasn't extending himself to support Andy in her career."

Anne Hathaway attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Anne Hathaway in 2022 (L) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Getty; 20th Century Fox

Last month, Hathaway gave fans a treat with a New York Fashion Week ensemble that seemed an ode to her character, Andy.

The brown waist-length turtleneck, crocodile-printed mini skirt and overcoat looked like it could have been pulled straight out of the 2006 hit. Adding to the coincidence, Hathaway was seated next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour at the Michael Kors show. (Wintour, 72, provided the inspiration for Andy's boss Miranda in the movie and book of the same name.)

But the fashion moment was "an accident," Hathaway confirmed earlier this month on the TODAY show as host Savannah Guthrie pieced everything together.

Even her hair — curtain bangs and a high ponytail — seemed to be a nod to her Devil Wears Prada character. Hathaway said when her hairstylist put her locks into a ponytail, she looked in the mirror and thought to herself, " 'Oh that's funny, I wonder if anybody will notice?' "

"We noticed," Guthrie, 50, and Hathaway said in unison.

Related Articles
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2022
Anne Hathaway Says Her 'Devil Wears Prada Look' at NYFW Was an 'Accident': 'It Was Kind of Nuts' 
Anne Hathaway attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Anne Hathaway Channels Her 'Devil Wears Prada' Character at Michael Kors Show While with Anna Wintour
The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical Credit: Joan Marcus
'The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical' Finally Debuts in Chicago: See Photos from Opening Night
Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada
'The Devil Wears Prada' Turns 16: 8 Facts You Didn't Know About the Movie Until Now
Elton John, Devil Wears Prada
Elton John Previews Songs from His 'Devil Wears Prada' Musical Based on 'One of My Favorite Films'
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham Is Down for a Hologram Spice Girls Tour but 'Couldn't Commit' to Stage Return
ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Promises 'RHONY' : 'Legacy' Will Be the 'Best of All Possible Worlds for 'RHONY' Fans'
Anne Hathaway/Instagram
Anne Hathaway's New Look Is Giving the Internet Serious 'Devil Wears Prada' Vibes
BravoTV/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjwp1ZIDMDz/. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson
'RHOP' 's Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson 'Hang Out' After Andy Cohen Offered to Play Matchmaker
"The Devil Wears Prada" Berlin Photocall
Anne Hathaway's Favorite 'Devil Wears Prada' Outfit May Surprise You
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
The Devil Wears Prada - Adrian Grenier
Adrian Grenier on Being Called a Villain in 'The' 'Devil Wears Prada' : There's 'Truth in That Perspective'
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's Relationship: A Look Back
Anne Hathaway 'Armageddon Time' photocall
Anne Hathaway Is a Glam Gucci Girl at Cannes: See Her Mod Mini from Every Angle
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Anne Hathaway attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Why Anne Hathaway Wore White for Her Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Debut
funko-1-1-1
A Miranda Priestly Funko Pop Now Exists — and We're Obsessed