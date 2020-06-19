Anne Hathaway Makes Masks a Fashion Statement in Hilarious Devil Wears Prada Callback

The Oscar winner referenced her iconic 2006 film to remind people to continue wearing masks during the coronavirus outbreak

Alright, everyone — gird your loins for this laugh-out-loud PSA from Anne Hathaway.

"'are you wearing the C—' 'the CDC recommended face covering because we’re still in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic? yeah, i am.'" reads the tweet, which swaps masks in for an enviable pair of Chanel boots in the original line of dialogue.

Accompanying the spoof dialogue, the tweet featured a still of Hathaway in the movie edited to give her a face covering as an additional fashion statement.

Hathaway gave her stamp of approval to the funny, timely reference, sharing the meme on her Instagram. She added a callback of her own in the caption: "Face Masks. During a pandemic. Ground breaking," she wrote, playing on the famous line, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking," made by Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly.

Per guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are essential in helping to slow the spread of the respiratory virus. Experts remind people to be sure both their mouths and nose are securely covered when wearing them in public.

"Cloth face coverings may prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading respiratory droplets when talking, sneezing, or coughing," according to the guidelines. "If everyone wears a cloth face covering when out in public, such as going to the grocery store, the risk of exposure ... can be reduced for the community."

"Since people may spread the virus before symptoms start, or even if people never have symptoms," the informational notice continues, "wearing a cloth face covering may protect others around you. Face coverings worn by others may protect you from getting the virus from people carrying the virus."

This isn't the first time Hathaway has paid homage to The Devil Wears Prada. Honoring the 10-year anniversary of the film in 2016, Hathaway reflected on the movie, which also starred Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Simon Baker.

“What else can I say about the movie that changed my life? Thank you #thedevilwearsprada and happy 10 year anniversary!! (don’t let this make you feel old- good style is eternal xx),” she wrote on Instagram at the time.