Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo Are a Married Couple Risking It All in Dark Waters Trailer

Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo have teamed up for a powerful new drama.

The Focus Features film, directed by Todd Haynes (Carol, Far from Heaven), is based on the true story of the tenacious corporate defense attorney Robert Bilott, who took on an environmental lawsuit against the world’s largest chemical company at the time, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

For years, Bilott — played by Ruffalo — defended large chemical companies, including DuPont. However, when a small cattle farmer called him for help, saying that he believed DuPont was responsible for a growing number of unexplained deaths among his cattle, Bilott found himself risking everything to expose the truth.

RELATED: Mark Ruffalo’s HBO Set for New Miniseries ‘Totally Destroyed’ After Fire Broke Out

“He was willing to risk his job, his family, for a stranger who needed his help,” Hathaway as Bilott’s wife, Sarah Barlage, says in the movie trailer.

Image zoom

Based on Nathaniel Rich’s New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare,” the film follows Bilott as he battles against DuPont to expose the company’s history of harmful pollution.

Dark Waters is Ruffalo’s first movie since his time as the Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers franchise, and began filming in January.

It also stars Tim Robbins (Top Gun), Bill Camp (Joker), Victor Garber (Legally Blonde), Mare Winningham (Amber Waves), William Jackson Harper (Midsommar), and Bill Pullma (Independence Day).

The drama is set to open in limited release on Nov. 22, before expanding to more locations on Nov. 29.