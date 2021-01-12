Director AnnaRose King — Daughter of King World's Roger King — Dead at 35

The writer and director died on Jan. 3 following a three-year battle with lung cancer

AnnaRose King — a writer and director who was the daughter of King World Production's Roger King — has died. She was 35.

AnnaRose's family announced that she died on Jan. 3 at Manhattan's Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital following a three-year battle with lung cancer.

"AnnaRose had a playful spirit and profound love and caring for others. Her friendships spanned continents and were close and enduring," a statement from her family read. "AnnaRose worked hard, lived fully, loved to travel around the world, and generously hosted friends and family at her beloved home in Sherman, CT."

AnnaRose is survived by her husband, Michael Charles Telis, and their four-year-old daughter, Willow Rose King. Survivors also include her mother and her sister, as well as her mother and father-in-law.

Originally born in Manhattan, AnnaRose grew up in Beverly Farms, Massachusetts, according to the tribute page written by her family.

She graduated from Miss Porter's School, in Farmington, Connecticut, before she later earned her bachelor's degree in Diplomacy and World Affairs from Occidental College, and her Masters of Fine Arts degree in Film Production from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University sometime after.

Following her education, AnnaRose directed a total of seven films, per her IMDB page, including a film that was inspired by the death of her father, who died of a stroke in December 2007. He was 63.

The film, titled Good Enough, follows a flight attendant who yearns to locate a long lost relative after her father's death. AnnaRose directed, wrote and starred in the 2016 feature.

"After my dad passed away, I wanted to know more [about him]," she said on a 2017 episode of Dr. Phil. "He was a larger-than-life character, as you know."

AnnaRose also co-created, wrote and directed the series American Viral, starring Michael Showalter. The show follows a family's attempts to go viral on the internet. Her other directing credits include Spanish Rice, Kat & Eis, Crystal Sessions, The Actress and Stood Up.

Last year, AnnaRose was selected as a 2020 Sundance Institute FilmTwo Fellow thanks to her original screenplay about a young woman who takes part in an experimental treatment program to treat her incurable cancer.