Anna Nicole Smith 'Never Got Over' Missing Out on Cameron Diaz's Role in 'The Mask' (Exclusive)

The icon, who died in 2007 and is now the subject of a new documentary, grew up wanting to be an actress

By Jason Sheeler
Published on May 16, 2023 02:39 PM
Anna Nicole Smith during 2004 World Music Awards - Red Carpet at The Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for ABC Television Network); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by D Michaels/New Line/Dark Horse/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885184am) Cameron Diaz The Mask - 1994 Director: Charles Russell New Line/Dark Horse USA Film Portrait Animation
Photo: KMazur/WireImage; D Michaels/New Line/Dark Horse/Kobal/Shutterstock

The woman born Vickie Lynn Hogan grew up wanting to be an actress.

"Vickie Lynn was good at mimicking," her uncle George Beall remembers, with whom the future Anna Nicole Smith lived for a time. "She liked to copy Carol Burnett a lot, of all things! Imitate her. She was good at it too! Back in her younger days, when she was 14, 15, acting and joking was a part of her."

Of course, as the tale of Anna Nicole Smith goes — and is laid out in the new Netflix documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me — she quickly moved from Houston strip clubs to Playboy magazine to Guess jeans billboards and worldwide stardom.

"From the minute I met her, she always told me she was gonna end up being a famous model," recalls Missy Byrum, who met Smith while dancing at the same club and became her best friend and lover. (And the two would marry in an informal ceremony.) "And she always told me she was gonna die young." Like her idol Marilyn Monroe.

Smith told friends she was the reincarnated daughter of Marilyn Monroe. At her Playmate of the Year shoot in Malibu in 1993, Smith wandered around and looked through the window of the location home. She saw a painting of Monroe and knocked on the door.

"She begged me — please, please, please, can I see your painting?" The house belonged to Ashley Wells Lewis, a film producer. Lewis agreed and in walked Smith, collapsing before the painting. "Anna was just so big, she was huge," Lewis remembers, standing in front of the painting still on her wall in Malibu. "The hair, the boobs, the whole deal. Like this super woman. But Anna also had this elegance about her."

The two bonded over their love of Monroe. "Marilyn was an orphan and that's why people felt sorry for her," Smith would tell Lewis. "And that's why everybody loved her so much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smith and her son Daniel began living with Lewis. She loved Lewis' rose garden there, with her favorite variety in the garden being "high society." "I could not believe this woman had been navigating Los Angeles on her own. Wells took her to get an agent. "I felt maternal with her."

Smith told Lewis she was being followed regularly, by people who worked for a man with whom Smith was involved. "It frightened her," she says. "She never told me who it was. She said, 'Ashley, people, they follow me everywhere I go. Dinner, my friends, they're right with me.'" She would get home and report to Wells: "I lost them. I took lots of cuts and corners."

Jim Carrey And Cameron Diaz
New Line Cinema/Getty Images

Lewis was with Smith as she briefly navigated Hollywood and remembers her agent telling Smith to turn down $50,000 to star in 1994's The Mask opposite Jim Carrey, who Smith only knew as "that funny guy." "She never got over it," Lewis remembers. "I think it could've set her off the right path. It certainly didn't hurt Cameron Diaz."

In 2019, the director of The Mask Chuck Russell told Variety: "We met," he said. "Anna was charming and bubbly, but did not have other qualities needed for the role. I never took the next step to run scenes with her."

This account is disputed by Smith's friends — and in the Netflix documentary she is seen quoting how much she was offered for the role.

Instead, Lewis notes, she ended up choosing to do reality television, which exploited her need for love. "She was rewarded her for being high and drunk, doing crazy things that made her more interesting for them to film."

She was then lampooned on the same late-night talk shows which used to praise her as the most beautiful woman in the world. "She lived her life in pursuit of love," Lewis says. "She used to say, 'Ashley, if they say bad things about you, it's better than not saying anything, so I let them say bad things.' I think she would maybe not feel that way right now."

anna nicole smith cover

Looking back now, Smith's uncle says: "I think Hollywood put her in the fast lane, so to speak. The drugs and so forth. I think it ruined her more than anything. I think she made the most of it — but maybe she made a little too much of it."

For more on Anna Nicole Smith, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me streams on Netflix starting May 16.

Related Articles
anna nicole smith rollout
Anna Nicole Smith's Best Friend and Lover Missy Reveals 'We Actually Got Married' (Exclusive)
anna nicole smith cover
What Really Happened to Anna Nicole Smith? The Loves, the Lies and Her Over-the-Top Life (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's Dating History
Anna Nicole Smith’s Dating History: From J. Howard Marshall II to Larry Birkhead
Anna Nicole Smith (1967-2007), poses for a portrait during the Video Software Dealers Association Convention on July 11, 1993
Anna Nicole Smith's Death: Her Sudden Passing and Its Aftermath
Anna Nicole Smith with Husband John Howard Marshall II
All About Anna Nicole Smith's Husband J. Howard Marshall II
Trailer for Anna Nicole Smith Netflix documentary
'Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me' — See Trailer for Netflix Documentary (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr4aGo7NuOy/ larryanddannielynn's profile picture Verified More Barnstable-Gala pre-party pics. Can’t believe Dannielynn is almost 17. Time for a great Derby weekend #barnstablebrowngala #kentuckyderby #noImNotKeithUrban 26m
Dannielynn Birkhead Honors Late Mom Anna Nicole Smith at Barnstable Brown Gala
Terry Moore, Howard Hughes
Actress Terry Moore, 94, Says Ex Howard Hughes Did 'Unthinkable Things': 'I Was Too Naive' (Exclusive)
Ana de Armas attends the Apple Original Films' "Ghosted" New York Premiere; Ana de Armas Blonde - 2022
Ana de Armas Says Oscar Nomination for Playing Marilyn Monroe Felt 'Surreal' (Exclusive)
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz 'Was Nervous Before' Filming Her Acting Return with Jamie Foxx But Is Now 'Having a Blast'
My Name is Mo’Nique. Mo’Nique in My Name is Mo’Nique.
Mo'Nique Opens Up About Keeping Her Sexuality a Secret: 'I Promised That I Would Never Tell Anyone'
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cameron Diaz drives a speed boat up the Thames as she films for "Back in Action" the scenes are part of a chase scene where they attempt to escape the baddies with a chase through London, on water and land! River closures were in places for the scenes with Tower Bridge closed to traffic while they filmed. Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA Pictured: Cameron Diaz BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Cameron Diaz Cruises on a Speedboat in London While Making Her Acting Return in 'Back in Action'
Ana de Armas attends the Netflix Oscar Nominee Celebration
Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe's Iconic 'Happy Birthday' Nude Dress at Pre-Oscars Party
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ana de Armas arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ana De Armas Says Social Media Has Ruined the 'Concept of a Movie Star': 'That Mystery Is Gone'
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the Season 4 premiere of HBO's "Succession" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
See the Stars of 'Succession' with Their Real-Life Loves
Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Relationship Timeline