Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Coming to Netflix with Never-Before-Seen Footage of Late Star
"I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale," director Ursula Macfarlane said of her upcoming Netflix documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, who died of an accidental overdose in 2007
Anna Nicole Smith's skyrocket to fame and her tragic death will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary.
The untitled film from director Ursula Macfarlane will feature never-before-seen footage from a previously unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood and her burgeoning stardom, according to a statement from Netflix.
"I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly?" Macfarlane said in a statement.
"Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture. I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time."
Smith (née Vickie Lynn Hogan) found fame as a Guess model and Playboy's 1993 Playmate of the Year, also appearing onscreen in Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult and shows like Veronica's Closet and Ally McBeal. She later starred in her own E! reality series The Anna Nicole Show, paving the way for the Kardashians and the Real Housewives franchise.
The Houston, Texas, native also became a tabloid favorite after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II in 1994, after she met him while performing at a strip club. Smith suffered in later years with drug addiction, a battle for her late husband's estate, paternity lawsuits and the death of her first child, Daniel, in 2006. She later died of an accidental prescription drug overdose in a Hollywood, Florida, hotel room in February 2007.
"A revelatory feature-length documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, featuring never-before-seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the '90s before her tragic death at the age of 39," the film's logline reads.
The documentary is still in production and does not yet have a release date.