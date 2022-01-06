Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Coming to Netflix with Never-Before-Seen Footage of Late Star

The untitled film from director Ursula Macfarlane will feature never-before-seen footage from a previously unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood and her burgeoning stardom, according to a statement from Netflix.

"I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly?" Macfarlane said in a statement.

"Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture. I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time."