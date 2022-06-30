Anna Kendrick Had a 'Great Time' Vacationing with Friends After Reported Bill Hader Split: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Anna Kendrick "was with a group of friends" on a yacht vacation last week amid her split from Bill Hader

Anna Kendrick is kicking off summer with a splash.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 36-year-old Simple Favor actress "was away without" Bill Hader, whom she reportedly recently split from, "last week on vacation on a yacht."

"She was with a group of friends. They all had a great time," the insider adds.

Kendrick and the Barry actor, 44, have broken up after over a year together, Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday.

Reps for both actors declined to comment for PEOPLE at the time.

Back in January, a source told PEOPLE that Kendrick and Hader had been "quietly" seeing each other for more than a year. The source added that they didn't start dating until "well after" they wrapped filming their 2019 Disney Christmas movie Noelle, in which they play siblings.

The source said at the time, "They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Another source said in February that Kendrick and Hader made a "great couple" together and have palpable "chemistry."

"They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love," the latter insider said. "They're affectionate but it's the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other."

In March, Hader told The Hollywood Reporter he doesn't talk about his dating life in order to protect the privacy of his kids. "They just want me to be their dad," Hader said. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that's what I do."

Kendrick opened up about her dating history in 2020, while discussing her series Love Life. She told The Sydney Morning Herald she is "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."